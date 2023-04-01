PGA Tour members 'to be allowed into LIV qualifying event'

  4. PGA Tour members 'to be allowed into LIV qualifying event'
Bubba Watson looks over the 16th green during the third day of the LIV Golf Invitational in Miami last month
Bubba Watson looks over the 16th green during the third day of the LIV Golf Invitational in Miami last month
AFP
The US PGA Tour, which has banned LIV Golf players from its events, will allow members to compete in a LIV Golf qualifying event, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Golf Channel and Sports Illustrated reported that the PGA Tour confirmed its players can compete in the December 8th-10th event at Abu Dhabi without fear of being suspended.

"Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event, it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series," a PGA Tour statement to the outlets said.

"Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorized as an 'unauthorised tournament.' This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change."

The slight thaw in a hardline stance between the PGA and LIV comes as a year-end deadline approaches to sign off on a merger framework agreement unveiled in June that would unite the Saudi-backers of LIV, the Public Investment Fund, with the PGA and DP World tours.

The top three players after 72 holes in the $1.5 million (£1.2m) promotions event at Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates will receive LIV Golf League berths for the 2024 campaign.

The PGA's decision would allow golfers in the promotions event to continue to compete in tour events but LIV events are still considered part of an unauthorized series, pending an agreement on the merger deal.

That framework must be approved by the PGA Tour Policy Board, which features a majority of tour players and includes 15-time major winner Tiger Woods (47).

Mentions
