Spaniard Rahm withdraws from first TGL league launched by Mcllroy and Woods

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Spaniard Rahm withdraws from first TGL league launched by Mcllroy and Woods
Spaniard Rahm withdraws from first TGL league launched by Mcllroy and Woods
Rahm chips onto the green on the 16th hole at Ryder Cup
Rahm chips onto the green on the 16th hole at Ryder Cup
Reuters
undefined Masters champion Jon Rahm has pulled out of the inaugural TGL golf league launched by Ryder Cup team mate Rory McIlroy and American great Tiger Woods, the Spaniard said on Thursday.

World number three Rahm had initially signed up for the new indoor league which starts in January.

"I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season," Rahm said in a social media post.

"While I still think it's a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment I can't offer."

The new high-tech venture, featuring golf simulators, will feature 18 of the world's best players competing as teams in a purpose-built arena in Florida and its quick-fire format is designed to appeal to younger audiences.

The PGA Tour are partners in the new competition while the likes of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, tennis players Serena and Venus Williams and NBA greats LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal are some of the celebrities to have invested in it.

Woods and McIlroy will both be involved as players along with the likes of Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas.

Mentions
GolfRahm JonMcIlroy RoryWoods TigerFitzpatrick MatthewFowler RickieMorikawa CollinThomas Justin
Related Articles
Inspired Europe seize control of Ryder Cup as US go winless on day one
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to launch Europe's Ryder Cup bid in opening foursome
Europe roaring towards Ryder Cup win after fast start in singles
Show more
Golf
Golf great Sorenstam surprised by invite to join Augusta National Club
Crushers win Team Championship title as LIV Golf faces uncertain future
Collin Morikawa cruises to six-stroke victory at Zozo Championship in Japan
Collin Morikawa recovers from horror start at Zozo Championship
Mickelson believes more PGA Tour players will jump to join LIV Golf
Kansas City Chiefs' Mahomes, Kelce and golfer McIlroy join investors in Alpine F1
Brooks Koepka defends LIV Jeddah title in dramatic play-off against Talor Gooch
Reigning champion Kim shares PGA Vegas lead with Hadwin and Griffin
LPGA's Lexi Thompson misses cut at PGA's Shriners Children's Open
Most Read
EFL Cup roundup: Arsenal rocked by West Ham, Newcastle dump Manchester United out
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Bruyne & Mourinho wanted in Saudi, Chelsea & United with work to do

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings