Europe roaring towards Ryder Cup win after fast start in singles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Europe roaring towards Ryder Cup win after fast start in singles
Europe roaring towards Ryder Cup win after fast start in singles
Europe started well on Sunday
Europe started well on Sunday
Reuters
Europe were galloping towards reclaiming the Ryder Cup as they turned the scoreboard blue with a burst of birdies in the early singles matches against the United States on Sunday.

With the Marco Simone course again bathed in sunshine and thousands lining the fairways, Europe set about taking the four points they needed to seal the deal in ruthless fashion.

Europe captain Luke Donald top-loaded his singles order with world number three Jon Rahm, number four Viktor Hovland and number two Rory McIlroy, who was involved in some unsavoury scenes the night before, in the opening four matches.

Outplayed virtually from the start of the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup, Zach Johnson's US team had given themselves some hope by winning Saturday's afternoon fourballs 3-1 to trail by five points heading into the 12 singles duels.

Their charge was stopped in its tracks though as by the time Rahm and opponent Scottie Scheffler reached the turn in match one, Europe were ahead in four of the first six matches.

Spaniard Rahm was actually pegged back by Scheffler on the ninth to be tied, but Norway's Hovland was two-up against Collin Morikawa, McIlroy was three-up against rookie Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick led Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton was leading Open champion Brian Harman by three holes.

Only Patrick Cantlay, whose inspired play in a stormy four-balls against McIlroy and Fitzpatrick the night before earned the Americans a point, was ahead, leading Justin Rose by two shots.

The US have not won in Europe for 30 years and, trailing 10-1/2 5-1/2, are attempting to pull off the biggest final-day comeback in the history of the competition.

After the early action on Sunday, however, avoiding their worst-ever defeat could be a more realistic target.

Mentions
GolfRahm JonMcIlroy RoryScheffler ScottieFitzpatrick MatthewHovland ViktorMontenegro MarcosDonald LukeJohnson ZachHatton TyrrellMorikawa CollinRyder Cup PGA Tour
Related Articles
Inspired Europe seize control of Ryder Cup as US go winless on day one
Jon Rahm sparks European romp on opening day of Ryder Cup
Vast crowds around first tee as Ryder Cup gets underway
Show more
Golf
Players would pay to play in Ryder Cup, says Johnson amid Cantlay rumours
Ryu fires another 64 to lead LPGA NW Arkansas Championship
Rory McIlroy spat adds extra spice to thrilling Ryder Cup climax
Rahm to face Scheffler in first Ryder Cup singles clash
Courageous Patrick Cantlay rams taunts down European throats at Ryder Cup
McIlroy labels wild US celebrations 'fuel' for Europe at Ryder Cup
USA finally show fight to cut Europe's lead ahead of final day of Ryder Cup
Europe surge to seven-point Ryder Cup lead with 3-1 foursomes win
Hovland and Aberg claim record Ryder Cup win over Scheffler and Koepka
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Football Tracker: Nottingham level with Brentford, Juventus face Atalanta later
Bellingham strikes again as Real Madrid east past Girona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings