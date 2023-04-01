Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to launch Europe's Ryder Cup bid in opening foursome

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to launch Europe's Ryder Cup bid in opening foursome
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to launch Europe's Ryder Cup bid in opening foursome
Updated
Hatton and Rahm will take to the tee first
Hatton and Rahm will take to the tee first
Profimedia
European captain Luke Donald said Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will "bring fire and passion" to start Europe's bid to reclaim the Ryder Cup when they take on world number one Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in Friday's opening foursomes match.

The captains revealed their morning groupings during Thursday's opening ceremony and Donald said of his first two men out: "They are very passionate. I think Jon feeds off a playing partner with similar kind of fire and passion. He wants to feel like he's out there with a teammate that's really engaged with him. Tyrrell really fits that bill.

"The Ryder Cup means a lot to both of those, I found that out over the last couple of weeks. Jon was really inspired by the Ryder Cup back in '97. It was the first time he really came to golf - the Ryder Cup at Valderrama.

"I think their personalities match up, the statistics point towards a very strong partnership."

After that match gets things underway at 07:35 CET, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg face Max Homa and Brian Harman in a match containing three rookies, followed by Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka against Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.

The morning lineup is completed by a European heavyweight pairing in Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood taking on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Donald said he hoped to use all 12 players on Friday but, aware of the hot conditions and a tough, hilly course, would need to manage the team carefully.

"Am I going to play a lot of people five times? Probably not," he said. "We'll have to see how the few sessions go on early, but certainly the thinking and the planning is for making sure that on Sunday hopefully you have 12 guys that are ready to go because there is 12 points on Sunday and you want people fresh enough."

Donald acknowledged that some of the American pairings who did so well in victory at Whistling Straits two years ago had "astronomical win percentages" but that he did not factor in opposite number Zach Johnson's likely lineups when making his own plans.

Johnson sprung something of a surprise by leaving wildcard picks Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas out of his morning matches despite them winning both their previous foursomes as a pair.

Instead, he said he had no hesitation in pairing two rookies in Homa and Harman in the second match.

"History will show that being a rookie is almost irrelevant," he said.

"Those two guys bond and mesh so well together on and off the course that it's a very natural fit."

Donald has changed Europe's opening strategy as he bids to extend their 30-year unbeaten home run against the United States.

The home side gets to choose whether to start Friday's first session with four foursomes or four fourballs matches, with the other format following in the afternoon session. Saturday sees two more sessions of the team matches before Sunday's 12 singles.

Europe have started with fourballs since 1997 but Donald said he had flipped things around after "a deep dive into statistics of the team".

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourHatton TyrrellRahm JonBurns SamScheffler ScottieAberg LudvigFowler RickieHarman BrianHoma MaxHovland ViktorLowry ShaneMcIlroy RoryMorikawa CollinStraka SeppCantlay PatrickFleetwood TommySchauffele XanderSpieth JordanThomas Justin
Related Articles
Six players to battle for European Ryder Cup place
Who are the 12 players looking to claim a historic win on European turf for Team US?
Who are the 12 players looking to bring Ryder Cup glory back to Team Europe?
Show more
Golf
Winning is all that counts at the Ryder Cup, but can a draw be just as valuable?
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
Volume turned up as Ryder Cup ready for lift-off at Marco Simone Country Club
When in Rome: The pivotal holes which could decide the fate of the Ryder Cup
Viktor Hovland makes hole-in-one on par four in Ryder Cup practice
Ludvig Aberg leads cast of rookies hoping to write special Ryder Cup script
European Ryder Cup juniors end US dominance in style with demolition job
Europe's six straight Ryder Cup home wins as they eye seventh in Rome
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Newcastle draw Man Utd in repeat of last season's EFL Cup final
Napoli stroll to win as Osimhen scores, Inter defeated by Sassuolo
EFL Cup roundup: Man City crash out as Liverpool and West Ham avoid scares

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings