Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Gareth Southgate will not coach for a year, unlikely to take over another national team

Gareth Southgate will not coach for a year, unlikely to take over another national team

Southgate's last match was defeat in the EURO final to Spain
Southgate's last match was defeat in the EURO final to SpainREUTERS / Lisi Niesner
Former England manager Gareth Southgate said on Thursday he would not return to coaching for at least the next year and was unlikely to take over a different national team.

The 54-year-old stepped down in July after England's second straight European Championship final defeat, ending an eight-year spell with the Three Lions.

"Sometimes when you are in a big role you don't realise the weight until it's gone," he told the European Club Association's general assembly. "It is one of those jobs where everybody has an opinion.

"I am enjoying my life so there is no rush. For 11 years I committed fully to the national federation. I won't coach in the next year for sure. I am certain of that. When you come out of a big role you need to give your body time, your mind time."

Southgate led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the quarters in 2022, and the finals of the last two European Championships for their best international results in decades.

England are still searching for Southgate's replacement with interim manager Lee Carsley currently in charge. Southgate himself said he was unlikely to take over a different national team and would consider coaching a club only under the right conditions.

The former England coach had been linked with a move to Old Trafford as a potential successor to embattled Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, as well as with a technical observer role at UEFA, the governing body of European football.

"(A return to) club football? Depending on what role that is," he said. "I have been fortunate to have worked with fantastic players. You got to have excitement, passion to go to work every day," he added.

"It is unlikely to be another national federation. England was from the heart."

Mentions
FootballGareth SouthgateEnglandManchester United
Related Articles
John Stones to captain England against Greece with Harry Kane starting on the bench
Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento added to England squad for Nations league fixtures
England's Jack Grealish says he should have been part of EURO 2024 squad
Show more
Football
Australia start Tony Popovic era with 3-1 qualifying win over China
When is the AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Libya and how can you watch?
Wojciech Szczesny ready to light up Barcelona, on and off the pitch
From Olise to Estevao: The top perfect 10 ratings of the season so far
Ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock found dead aged 31
Updated
Saudi Pro League edge good for Senegal team, says Sadio Mane
Depleted Brazil brace for must-win World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru
Bayern Munich power to Women's Champions League win over Arsenal
Most Read
Ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock found dead aged 31
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after stellar career
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Olunga urges Kenyans to stop negativity ahead of Cameroon AFCON Qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings