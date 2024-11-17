Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Gatland to review coaching role with Wales after setting new losing record

Gatland to review coaching role with Wales after setting new losing record

Reuters
Gatland watches on
Gatland watches on Reuters/Peter Ciborra
Wales coach Warren Gatland (61) is to review his position at the helm of the team after they slumped to a 52-20 defeat to Australia on Sunday to register their worst run of results.

The veteran coach said he was both hurt and disappointed after the Wallabies ran in eight tries at the Principality Stadium, leaving Wales looking hapless as they suffered an unprecedented 11th successive defeat.

“It's the most challenging, there's no doubt about that,” said Gatland when asked on TNT television whether this was the worst period he had experienced in a long, and distinguished, coaching career.

“Obviously, we’ll have a chat with a few people about what happens from here.”

Gatland said he wanted to ensure any decision on his future was best for Welsh rugby.

“The thing is that I care passionately about Welsh rugby. You know, we've made lots of sacrifices as a family and there's a lot of negativity around the game, and I want to make sure that whatever decisions are made, it's not about me.

“What are the best decisions for the (Welsh) game in terms of going forward? I've spoken about that a few times in board meetings, about if we're going to do things and new strategies and stuff, sometimes we've got to be bold and brave about making some decisions.”

Gatland is in his second stint as Wales coach and trying to rebuild his side after several key players retired after the last World Cup.

But poor results are cutting into the considerable credit Gatland has enjoyed with the Welsh after leading them to four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams in his first spell at the helm of the team.

“I've tried to be straight up and I'm comfortable with whatever decisions they make. I want the best decisions to be made about Welsh rugby," he added.

“If that's about me going, and that's the best decision, then make the decision. We'll talk about that and we'll do that together."

Matters will not get any easier next weekend as Wales face world champions South Africa in the last of their three November internationals.

But he suggested not much could get worse after the mauling from the Wallabies. “I don't think we could play as bad as we did today in terms of certain things," Gatland said.

“I do not think anything needs to change, we just need to click. We went into the halftime break with momentum and came back out thinking we are in this game. One try and we would have been ahead, but the game got away from us. We do not need to reinvent the wheel, we just need to take our points.”

Mentions
Rugby UnionWalesAustralia
Related Articles
Wales slump to record 11th successive defeat after Australia thrashing
Jenkins backing Wales to rebound against Australia after 10 straight losses
Wallabies boss Schmidt not taking Wales lightly despite lengthy losing streak
Show more
Rugby Union
'England players to blame': Captain Jamie George accepts responsibility for losing streak
Italy recover from half-time deficit to battle past Georgia
Three talking points from Ireland's unconvincing victory against Argentina
Dupont 'pleased' with French performance in win over New Zealand in Autumn Nations Series
All Blacks' winning streak ends as France see off New Zealand in thriller
Borthwick insists England will improve despite painful defeat to South Africa
England handed fifth-straight loss as South Africa take victory at Twickenham
Graham equals try record as Scotland post dominant test win over Portugal
Most Read
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Littler wins epic against legendary Anderson to reach Grand Slam of Darts final
Littler produces demolition job to set up huge semi-final clash with Anderson

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings