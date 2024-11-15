Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Wallabies boss Schmidt not taking Wales lightly despite lengthy losing streak

Wallabies boss Schmidt not taking Wales lightly despite lengthy losing streak

Reuters
Australia head coach Joe Schmidt
Australia head coach Joe SchmidtAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Australia coach Joe Schmidt feels more pressure going into Sunday's clash with ailing Wales following the epic win over England, while the decision to drop centre Joseph Suaalii (21) to the bench allows the rugby league recruit to "take a breath."

The Wallabies scored a try with the last play of the game to edge England 42-37 at Twickenham after they lost five of their six fixtures in the Rugby Championship to finish last.

They now come up against a Wales side on a run of 10 consecutive defeats and Schmidt says with his side now expected to win, the week has a different feel.

"I feel under more pressure than last week," Schmidt told reporters.

"Nobody expected us to win but expectation shifts when you're up against a team on a losing run."

Lock Will Skelton and prop Allan Alaalatoa come back into the side to face Wales, while the return of Samu Kerevi to earn a 50th cap means Suaalii, who played his first game of professional rugby union at Twickenham after switching from rugby league, drops to the bench.

"It was a whirlwind for Joseph the last two weeks," Schmidt conceded.

"So for him to just be able to take a breath and watch a bit and then enter the game, I think he's got a great opportunity to change it up a bit for us."

Schmidt is looking forward to the impact inside centre Kerevi can have.

"Samu is a high-impact player. He's a handful to defend against. We want a really solid game from him and the ability to challenge the line, and at the same time to be really accurate in what he does do."

Wales may be on a lengthy losing run, which includes two defeats in Australia in July, but Schmidt believes they have been competitive this year.

"Both those games were tight in Sydney and Melbourne. And this time last year Wales put 40 points on the Wallabies (at the Rugby World Cup). It's not like they have (become) a really bad team," he said.

"They got very close to a number of sides in the Six Nations. It was 16-14 to England, 27-26 to Scotland and they lost by one score to Fiji last week."

Follow the match with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWalesAustralia
Related Articles
Former Welsh international hoping for change regarding concussions as new chairmans dawns
Radradra to miss Fiji's final Autumn internationals after ban for high tackle
Welsh winger Grady ruled out of remaining November Tests with ankle injury
Show more
Rugby Union
Ireland need to bounce back against Argentina to save autumn series and face
Borthwick adamant England are in good shape ahead of South Africa showdown
Steward recalled as England shuffle things for showdown with South Africa
South Africa make 12 changes for England clash with captain Kolisi back
Ireland captain Doris expecting challenge against improving Argentina
Former Australia international Brett Robinson elected new chairman of World Rugby
Flanker Pablo Matera among Argentina's three changes for Ireland Test
Most Read
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline
Paraguay break decade-long streak with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Argentina
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings