Radradra to miss Fiji's final Autumn internationals after ban for high tackle

Radradra was originally shown a yellow card which was later upgraded to red

Star centre Semi Radradra (32) will miss Fiji's remaining internationals this month after receiving a two-week ban Tuesday for a high tackle in last weekend's win over Wales.

Radradra was sent off after 20 minutes of Sunday's 24-19 victory in Cardiff for a dangerous hit on opposition full-back Cameron Winnett.

He will miss games against Spain on Saturday and Ireland a week later, the Pacific Islanders' final games of the November Test window.

If the 21-time capped midfielder completes a World Rugby's coaching intervention programme he could return to action with his French club Lyon against Pau on November 30th.