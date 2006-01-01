Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Gauff named Team USA's female flag bearer for Olympic opening ceremony

Gauff named Team USA's female flag bearer for Olympic opening ceremony

Coco Gauff is expected to compete in both the singles and doubles tennis at the Games
Coco Gauff is expected to compete in both the singles and doubles tennis at the GamesReuters
US Open champion Coco Gauff (20) will be the female flag bearer for the United States at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, joining four-time NBA champion LeBron James (39), the American team said on Wednesday.

Gauff will be the first US tennis player to carry the flag, three years after she was forced to miss the Tokyo Olympics when she tested positive for COVID.

"I never thought in a million years I would have the honour of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the opening ceremony," Gauff said in a statement.

"I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is."

Gauff and James earned their selections through a vote of their fellow US athletes, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

"To be nominated by your teammates for this honour speaks volumes about the way in which Coco approaches her sport and her role as a member of Team USA," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said.

The tennis world number two Gauff exploded onto the international stage five years ago when she beat her idol, Venus Williams, in a dream run to the Wimbledon fourth round when she was just 15 years old.

She clinched her maiden major title at the US Open last year.

Gauff is expected to compete in both the singles and doubles on the clay courts at Roland Garros, when the Olympic tennis competition begins on July 27th.

Mentions
TennisGauff CocoOlympic Games
Related Articles
No flags but plenty of fire for Russia's Medvedev at Paris Olympics
Three talking points ahead of Paris Olympics' tennis tournaments
Andy Murray says Paris Olympics will be final tournament of storied career
Show more
Tennis
Spanish superstars Nadal & Alcaraz cautious on Olympic doubles medal prospects
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini looking to win again, Musetti playing first match since Wimbledon
Five magical Andy Murray moments as British icon confirms retirement
Andy Murray: Britain's legendary straight-talking tennis trailblazer
Tennis Tracker: Rublev through in Croatia after Berrettini and Noskova secure wins
Alex de Minaur raring to go at Paris Olympics after recovering from hip injury
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bologna sign Dallinga, Pep admits Ederson could leave
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Star names in short supply in men's Olympic football tournament
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings