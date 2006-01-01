Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games ATP - Singles
  4. Three talking points ahead of Paris Olympics' tennis tournaments

Three talking points ahead of Paris Olympics' tennis tournaments

Murray is competing in his final Olympics
Murray is competing in his final OlympicsAFP
Just two weeks after Wimbledon, the stars of tennis switch from grass back to the clay of Roland Garros, home of the French Open, in pursuit of Olympic gold.

Two-time singles gold medallist Andy Murray will retire from the sport once his tournament ends while Rafael Nadal, another two-time champion, looks to successfully exploit the surface which brought him 14 Grand Slam titles.

In a tennis dream team, Nadal will also partner Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the 2024 Olympics' tennis events which start on Saturday.

Murray set for emotional farewell

Former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray will call it quits in Paris after almost two decades on tour.

Now ranked at 121, and playing with a metal hip since 2019, time has caught up with the 37-year-old who suffered ankle damage this year and underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his spine which ruled him out of singles at Wimbledon.

"I want to play forever, I love the sport and it's given me so much. It's taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use for the rest of my life. I don't want to stop so it is hard," admitted Murray.

Murray won gold at the 2012 Olympics on an emotional day at the All England Club where he defeated Roger Federer just weeks after he had lost the Wimbledon final to the Swiss on the same Centre Court.

Four years later, he defeated Juan Martin del Potro to become the first player, male or female, to win two Olympic singles golds.

Nadal and Alcaraz stardust

Nadal captured Olympic singles gold in 2008 at Beijing before adding the doubles title alongside Marc Lopez in Rio eight years later.

Now 38, Nadal has been plagued by injuries which have limited him to six tournaments this year and seen his ranking slip to 161.

At the weekend, he reached his first final since 2022 but his run at Bastad in Sweden saw him finish runner-up to Portuguese journeyman Nuno Borges.

"The level was so far from what it should be. Probably the energy too," admitted Nadal.

Nadal has collected 14 of his 22 majors at Roland Garros, losing just four times in 116 matches.

His 2024 campaign, however, ended in the first round at the hands of defending Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.

Nadal will also play Olympics doubles with French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz who was only two when his compatriot won his first Roland Garros title in 2005.

Ukraine vs Russia

Tennis has been a regular battleground of flashpoints between Ukraine and rivals from Russia and Belarus since Moscow's invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Ukraine players have consistently refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents, sparking bitter recriminations on the court and often bewilderment amongst spectators.

Marta Kostyuk blasted fans at Roland Garros as "embarrassing" for booing her when she opted not to shake the hand of Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 French Open.

Compatriot Elina Svitolina justified her stance by insisting she won't "sell her country for likes".

At the Paris Olympics, Russian players can only compete as neutrals if they have convinced Games chiefs that they have not publically supported the war.

However, Elena Vesnina is one of a number of tennis players heading for Paris who has, according to a report by Global Rights Compliance, a Hague-based human rights foundation, expressed support for the invasion.

Vesnina, a doubles gold medallist in Rio in 2016 who was born in Ukraine, "liked" posts about "military feats" of Russian soldiers killing Ukrainians and posts displaying the pro-war "Z" symbol, the report said.

Mentions
TennisNadal RafaelMurray AndyAlcaraz CarlosOlympic Games ATP - SinglesOlympic Games WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics
Wimbledon is now a realistic target, says fourth seed Alex Zverev
Swiatek to claim a fourth? A new men's winner? Flashscore's 2024 French Open predictions
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Berretini looking to win again, Musetti playing first match since Wimbledon
Five magical Andy Murray moments as British icon confirms retirement
Andy Murray says Paris Olympics will be final tournament of storied career
Updated
Andy Murray: Britain's legendary straight-talking tennis trailblazer
Tennis Tracker: Rublev through in Croatia after Berrettini and Noskova secure wins
Alex de Minaur raring to go at Paris Olympics after recovering from hip injury
Marketa Vondrousova and Hubert Hurkacz pull out of Olympic Games due to injury
Zverev injury not healed, but confident for Paris title defence at Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Noskova eases through in Prague, Goffin victorious in Atlanta
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bologna sign Dallinga, Pep admits Ederson could leave
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Star names in short supply in men's Olympic football tournament
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings