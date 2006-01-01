Wimbledon is now a realistic target, says fourth seed Alex Zverev

Wimbledon is now a realistic target, says fourth seed Alex Zverev

Alex Zverev in action at Roland Garros
Alex Zverev in action at Roland GarrosSusan Mullane - USA TODAY Sports
Wimbledon is yet to see the best of Germany's Alexander Zverev (27) but the fourth seed believes this year could be his time to finally flourish on the world's most famous lawns.

The fourth seed has never gone beyond the fourth round in seven previous visits despite a powerful game that has seen him shine at other Slams.

But after reaching the French Open final, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz, the German arrives full of confidence for the coming fortnight.

"I actually talked about it with my brother (Mischa). It's the first time I really feel like I'm here to be a competitor, to maybe win the title," Zverev told reporters on Saturday.

"I didn't feel like that previous years when I came here. I didn't feel like I was capable."

Zverev's most consistent Slam is the French Open where he reached three successive semi-finals before going one step further this year, then falling to Alcaraz.

Spain's Alcaraz will be defending his Wimbledon crown but with Roger Federer retired, Rafa Nadal absent and Novak Djokovic playing after just having knee surgery, Zverev feels this year's men's event is wide open.

"This is the most open Wimbledon Championship that we maybe had in 20 years in terms of favourites, in terms of potential winners," Zverev said. "I think there's multiple guys who have a very decent chance of going deep and very decent chance of winning the tournament.

"I don't think it has been like that for maybe 20 years since before Roger started playing, right? After Roger came Rafa, Novak, Andy (Murray).

"It was always a very limited amount of guys who were actually able to compete and to win the tournaments. I really feel it's different this year."

Zverev, who meets Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round, is known for his durability in long five-set matches and believes talk of reducing men's matches in Grand Slam to best of three sets is a non-starter.

"In my opinion, there's no way we should ever get rid of that, I think, because that is what makes Wimbledon so special, it's what makes the French Open so special, having those five-hour battles," he said. "You really see the players exhausted, you really see the players at their limits.

"That's what I work for in the off-season and I don't think we should get rid of that."

