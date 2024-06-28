Swiatek to face Kenin in tough Wimbledon opener, Alcaraz drawn against qualifier Lajal

  Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
Updated
Swiatek doesn't have an easy draw
Swiatek doesn't have an easy drawReuters
Wimbledon top seed Iga Swiatek (23) was handed on Friday a tricky first-round test at Wimbledon as the world number one was drawn against American Sofia Kenin (25).

The five-time Grand Slam champion, looking for her first Wimbledon title, will need to quickly get up to speed on the grass courts against the 2020 Australian Open champion.

Czech reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded sixth and in the same quarter of the draw as Swiatek, will open against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Second seed Coco Gauff will play in an all-American first-round tie against Caroline Dolehide while third seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on American Emina Bektas.

Some other notable first-round draws in the women's singles include a clash of Grand Slam champions as Victoria Azarenka faces Sloane Stephens while British wildcard Emma Raducanu is up against Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Check out the full women's draw on Flashscore.

Men's defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, seeded three, will start against Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal and finds himself in the same half of the draw as top seed Jannik Sinner.

Italy's Sinner plays German Yannick Hanfmann.

Britain's two-time winner Andy Murray was in the draw despite doubts over whether or not he will be fit after requiring surgery on a spinal cyst last weekend.

Murray, who will almost certainly be playing his final Wimbledon having said he plans to retire after the Olympics, will play unseeded Czech Tomas Machac.

Seven-time winner Novak Djokovic, the second seed who also has injury worries, was drawn against Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva. Djokovic is seeded to play Germany's fourth seed Alex Zverev in the semi-final.

Zverev begins against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

Play begins at the year's third Grand Slam on Monday when Spain's Alcaraz will open proceedings on Centre Court.

Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded player to win the women's singles when she beat Ons Jabeur in the final last year, will begin her title defence on Tuesday and will hope she has recovered from a hip injury sustained last week in Berlin.

Check out the full men's draw on Flashscore.

Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates

