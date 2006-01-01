Sabalenka and Jabeur both retire from Berlin Open quarter-final clashes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Berlin WTA - Singles
  4. Sabalenka and Jabeur both retire from Berlin Open quarter-final clashes

Sabalenka and Jabeur both retire from Berlin Open quarter-final clashes

Aryna Sabalenka was the second seed in Berlin
Aryna Sabalenka was the second seed in BerlinReuters
Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Ons Jabeur (29) on Saturday became the latest top-10 players to retire from the Berlin Open due to injury or illness, after Wimbledon champions Elena Rybakina (25) and Marketa Vondrousova (24) also withdrew this week.

Sabalenka was forced to retire from her quarter-final against Russia's Anna Kalinskaya due to shoulder pain when the Belarusian trailed 5-1 in the opening set.

It marked the first time in her WTA Tour career that Sabalenka had retired from a match because of injury.

Kalinskaya has reached the semi-finals with two walkovers after Wimbledon champion Vondrousova slipped and fell during their last-16 match, forcing the Czech player to retire.

Jabeur, meanwhile, was involved in a 72-minute opening set in her quarter-final with Coco Gauff which the American won 7-6(9) before the Tunisian retired because of illness.

Jabeur was seen getting her temperature checked before she retired.

Ons Jabeur was forced out with illness
Ons Jabeur was forced out with illnessReuters

"It doesn't feel like a win, especially because we had such a great first set. I wish Ons the best," Gauff said after reaching the semi-finals.

"I think it's something that's just going to happen today and she'll feel better tomorrow. I think she'll be strong at Wimbledon."

On Friday, Rybakina withdrew due to illness, sending Belarusian Victoria Azarenka through to the semi-finals. Rybakina was visibly struggling with what appeared to be abdominal pains.

Follow the Berlin Open here.

Mentions
TennisSabalenka ArynaJabeur OnsRybakina ElenaVondrousova MarketaKalinskaya AnnaGauff CocoAzarenka VictoriaBerlin WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Coco Gauff can make it a 'Big Four' at top of women's game, says Ons Jabeur
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Victoria Azarenka advances to Berlin semi-finals as Elena Rybakina pulls out with illness
Show more
Tennis
Hurkacz ousts second seed Zverev to reach Halle final, Sinner awaits
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur & Sabalenka retire in Berlin, Hurkacz and Sinner set up Halle final
Jannik Sinner survives Jan-Lennard Struff test to reach Halle Open semis
Updated
Tommy Paul beats Jack Draper to reach Queen's semis as Taylor Fritz exits
Andy Murray to have back surgery days before Wimbledon
Alexander Zverev closes in on first grass-court title at Halle
EXCLUSIVE: Tennis star Ons Jabeur talks EURO 2024, Wimbledon and her current form
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Struff in thriller, Zverev and Paul seal wins
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Chelsea sign Brazilian talent
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal leading Turkey in battle for top spot in Group F
Jannik Sinner survives Jan-Lennard Struff test to reach Halle Open semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings