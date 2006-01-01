Victoria Azarenka advances to Berlin semi-finals as Elena Rybakina pulls out with illness

Azarenka has moved into the semis

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (25) pulled out of Friday's Berlin WTA tournament while trailing Victoria Azarenka (34) in the quarter-finals.

Rybakina, the third seed, was 1-3 down and visibly struggling in the first set before pulling up at 15-all on her serve.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion also withdrew from Rome last month citing illness before the quarter-finals, just before the French Open.

The Russian-born Kazakh was stunned by Italian Jasmine Paolini in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros.

She will bid to recover for Wimbledon starting on July 1st where she lost in the quarter-finals last year to Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Former number one Azarenka will play either compatriot Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, or Russian Anna Kalinskaya in Saturday's semi-final.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired injured from her second-round match in the Berlin grass-court event on Thursday against Kalinskaya.