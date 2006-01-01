Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know about the marquee event in tennis

General view of Centre Court as Emma Raducanu of GB plays Sorana Cirstea of Romania in a singles match during Wimbledon in 2021

The manicured lawns of Wimbledon are calling once again, and the world's tennis elite are sharpening their serves for the year's most prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

From returning champions to exciting young prospects, Wimbledon promises a fortnight of thrilling competition steeped in tradition in SW19.

Looking to ace your knowledge of Wimbledon? This prestigious tennis tournament is more than just a game; it's a cultural phenomenon steeped in tradition.

A grass court legacy

Wimbledon stands out as the crown jewel of the four Grand Slams, the only major tournament to still be played on grass courts. This unique surface provides a faster-paced game, demanding exceptional volleying and serve-and-volley skills.

First held in 1877, Wimbledon boasts the title of the oldest tennis tournament in existence, a testament to its enduring legacy.

Championships fit for royalty

Held at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Wimbledon exudes an air of sophistication.

The iconic Centre Court, with its capacity of nearly 15,000, is the coveted stage for the prestigious men's and women's singles finals.

While the singles titles garner the most attention, Wimbledon features a full slate of competitions.

Both men and women compete in singles and doubles, with a mixed doubles tournament adding to the excitement.

The tournament features 128 players in each of the singles categories, ensuring a thrilling battle from the qualifiers to the champions.

Dominant favourites?

On the men's side, all eyes will be on Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian maestro will be gunning for a record-extending eighth Wimbledon title, a feat that would solidify his place in the tournament's history books.

Djokovic's dominance on grass is near unparalleled, and his recent return to form makes him the clear favourite. The Serb won three of four Grand Slams last year, with his only defeat coming in the final at Wimbledon, where he was beaten in five sets by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek will be looking to make her mark in SW19 by picking up her first Wimbledon title. The Polish prodigy - beaten in the quarter-finals last year - has taken the tennis world by storm with her powerful baseline game and relentless intensity.

Number one seed Swiatek will face a strong challenge from the likes of Simona Halep, a two-time Wimbledon champion seeking a return to glory, and Coco Gauff, the young American who has been knocking on the door of a major breakthrough.

British hopefuls

British tennis fans will be disappointed to learn that two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will not be competing this year due to injury.

However, there are still plenty of homegrown talents to cheer for.

Jack Draper: The 22-year-old has emerged as the new No. 1 in British tennis. His powerful serve and aggressive baseline game are perfectly suited to grass courts, and he'll be looking to make a deep run at his home Slam.

Katie Boulter: Boulter has been quietly climbing the rankings and recently captured a title on grass. Her experience and fighting spirit will be on display as she looks to upset some seeds at Wimbledon.

While Murray's absence leaves a void, Draper and Boulter are ready to carry the torch for British tennis. The passionate home crowd support could be a significant advantage for them as they navigate the prestigious tournament.

Rising stars ready to shine

Wimbledon is not just about established champions. The tournament is also a launchpad for future stars, and this year is no different.

Men's watchlist:

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France): This 20-year-old Frenchman boasts a serve that could wreak havoc on grass courts. His height (6'8") gives him a natural advantage, and his aggressive baseline game is sure to turn heads.

Holger Rune (Denmark): The Danish prodigy has already cracked the top 30 in the rankings, and his powerful forehand and all-court game make him a threat on any surface. Look for Rune to make a deep run at Wimbledon this year.

Women's watchlist:

Ashlyn Krueger (USA): This 20-year-old American has already captured a tour title and is known for her aggressive baseline game and powerful serve. Wimbledon's grass courts could be a perfect fit for her attacking style.

Brenda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic): Following in the footsteps of fellow Czech greats like Martina Navratilova, 17-year-old Fruhvirtova is a rising star with a complete game. Her ability to mix up pace and spins makes her a tough opponent for anyone.

Wimbledon's unforgettable moments

A trip down memory lane is a quintessential part of the Wimbledon experience.

Fans will remember the epic 2008 final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, widely considered one of the greatest matches of all time.

For pure drama, it's hard to forget Serena Williams' epic comeback victory over Justine Henin in 2009.

Then there's Andy Murray's first of two SW19 triumphs, in 2013, when he beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets a year after losing to Roger Federer in the final.

When does play start?

Play begins at 12:00 CET on outside courts, 14:00 CET on Court One and 14:30 CET on Centre Court from 1st-14th July.

Matches will start at 12:00 CET on Court One and 15:00 CET on Centre Court on the 13th and 14th for each final.

Subject to weather, there will be play every day including the middle Sunday.

Where to watch Wimbledon

The BBC will broadcast the Championships daily in the UK.

Eurosport will broadcast daily highlights and both gentlemen's and ladies' singles finals via the Eurosport channels.

The coverage will also be available via the Discovery+ streaming service.