Former champions Rybakina and Vondrousova eye Wimbledon repeats but injuries a concern

With Iga Swiatek (23) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) having had little preparation on grass this season and injuries and illnesses wreaking havoc on the women's tour, several players will be eyeing up Wimbledon as an opportunity for Grand Slam success.

Chief among the contenders is former champion Elena Rybakina, who has had a positive 2024, despite having to contend with illnesses throughout her campaign.

The big-serving Kazakh has won three titles in 2024 - Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart - and has recorded wins over top 10 players Swiatek, Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari.

"I'm really happy with the results this year," Rybakina told reporters after her French Open quarter-final loss to eventual finalist Jasmine Paolini.

"I played so many matches. Also, good wins against top players. It's a lot of ups and downs from my side, missing some events.

"I would like to play everything, but if the body is on the limit, I cannot do anything. For now I'm pretty happy."

Rybakina looked in good nick in her first match on grass, easing past Veronika Kudermetova at the Berlin Ladies Open, before being forced to retire during her quarter-final due to illness.

She then opted not to play at Eastbourne after "a change in schedule", meaning she may also be slightly undercooked.

Reigning champion Marketa Vondrousova is another name to watch at the July 1-14 tournament.

The Czech left-hander became the first unseeded player to capture the Wimbledon women's singles title after a barn-storming run last year.

While she has not been able to follow up that success with another trophy, her results have been promising, including quarter-final runs at the U.S. Open and French Open.

Vondrousova faces a race against the clock to be fully fit for Wimbledon after suffering a leg injury during her second-round match in Berlin.

Jabeur's paradise

With seven different women having lifted the Wimbledon trophy in the last seven editions, spectators at the All-England Club have become accustomed to seeing a new Grand Slam champion being crowned every year.

If indeed another new name is to be inscribed on the iconic green and gold honours board at Centre Court this time around, there are few more deserving than Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Since 2022, Jabeur's dream of becoming the first Arab and African woman to claim a major has been dashed three times, with the 29-year-old losing back-to-back Wimbledon finals in 2022 and 2023, as well as a U.S. Open final in 2022.

"I think it's going to be a tough moment coming back, but also a nice moment," Jabeur, who was also forced to withdraw from Berlin due to illness, told Sky Sports.

"The last time I walked off the court at Wimbledon, it was really sad and I was really crying, so I hope I don't get those memories back.

"But I'm really looking forward to playing at Wimbledon. It's one of those places which is my own paradise."

Her style of play, which is varied and employs a range of unconventional and unpredictable shots, is suited to the surface, making her a strong contender.

This season began with a string of early exits for Jabeur, including a second-round loss at the Australian Open in January, but her form has improved in recent months.

Angelique Kerber, who won Wimbledon in 2018 and reached the final in 2016, will be hoping to turn back the clock and clinch a fourth Grand Slam title after receiving a wildcard for the event following a lengthy maternity break.