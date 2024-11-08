George says England can be successful without 'challenging' Jones style

Jamie George (34) has insisted England can be successful in the post-Eddie Jones era despite operating in a "more inclusive environment" than the one created by the controversial coach.

Jones' methods have been criticised in Danny Care's recently published autobiography, with the 101-times capped England scrum-half, who retired from Test duty earlier this year, saying "everyone was bloody terrified" while the veteran boss was in charge.

Care added the England regime of Jones, twice in charge of his native Australia and now in a second stint coaching Japan - who play France in Paris on Saturday - was "like living in a dictatorship, under a despot who disappeared people".

Jones was sacked by England in December 2022 following a run of poor results with the less abrasive Steve Borthwick, his former deputy with Japan and England, taking charge.

England, however, head into Saturday's match against Australia at Twickenham having won just four of their nine Tests so far this year.

That run includes an agonising 24-22 defeat New Zealand in their November opener at Twickenham last weekend, a match where they yet again lost the lead in the final quarter.

But George said life under Jones was a mixed bag.

"Everyone has their own experiences. I lived it with Danny at the time, I knew how he felt about it," George told reporters at England's training base on Thursday.

"Eddie was someone who never wanted to sit still, always wanted to get better and pushed people. It was challenging at times, of course it was, and I understand what Danny is saying.

"Equally, what he said in his book is Eddie was one of the best coaches he worked with and that runs true. Eddie did brilliant things for English rugby.

"We got to a World Cup final in 2019 and we probably live with regret that we didn't win that."

George added: "We won a Grand Slam and a couple more Six Nations - that is the sign of a good coach to me. You have got to reflect on the good times and the bad.

"Eddie was very clear in his ways and what I know is that now we have got a much more inclusive environment in which we can challenge and accept and speak to all the members of staff."

Care, however, suggested the fall-out from the 64-year-old Jones' harsh regime was the cost of success.

"He gave me some of the greatest memories of my rugby career - that came at a price. Maybe it had to be that way to get the success that we had," he said.

But George, who has won six English Premiership and three European titles with Saracens, disagreed.

"I don't think necessarily there is always a cost to winning. I don't believe that," he said.

"I have been part of teams that create really positive environments, Saracens being one of them."