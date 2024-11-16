Super sub Mikautadze off the bench to salvage point for Georgia against Ukraine

Second-half substitute Georges Mikautadze scored a late equaliser to help Georgia salvage a share of the spoils with Ukraine at the Adjarabet Arena. The result sends the hosts to the top of League B Group 1 at the expense of the Czech Republic - who extend their all-time unbeaten head-to-head record – across competitive and non-competitive encounters – to 11 matches (W8, D3).

Having netted on a staggering 20 occasions across their last seven matches in all competitions, Georgia went straight on the attack from the off as only a stunning acrobatic save from Anatoliy Trubin prevented Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s audacious long-range effort from finding the top corner.

However, the game’s opening goal came at the opposite end of the Adjarabet Arena after just seven minutes as Mykhailo Mudryk’s weaving run in and out of defenders saw Solomon Kvirkvelia inadvertently send the ball into the back of his own net past the statuesque figure of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Following a period of inactivity in front of goal as the game surpassed the quarter-hour mark, Kvaratskhelia again tested his luck from a way out as the Napoli superstar’s set-piece sailed high into the stands.

Provider for Kvirkvelia’s own goal, Mudryk, nearly got his own name on the scoresheet in the 37th minute, however, the outstretched leg of Mamardashvili denied the visibly frustrated winger’s one-on-one effort, as Ukraine returned to the dressing room with a slender half-time lead.

Georgia - Ukraine player ratings Flashscore

Determined to get back into the game, Georgia needed only four minutes of the second half to threaten as Levan Shengelia’s strike brought an expert save from Anatoliy Trubin.

Georgia’s main goal threat Kvaratskhelia then came the closest he had to getting his name onto the scoresheet as another long-range effort, beat Trubin, but hammered against the upright.

Nonetheless, the hosts got themselves back on level terms as the game entered the final quarter when substitute Mikautadze needed only nine minutes after coming on to make an immediate impact by firing home the rebound after Giorgi Kochorashvili’s initial effort had been parried into his path by the palms of Trubin.

Despite applying an abundance of late pressure, Georgia ultimately failed in their attempt to break down a resolute Ukrainian defence.

A creditable comeback from Georgia sees the Crusaders temporarily take pole position in the group ahead of the Czech Republic's match against Albania later on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Ukraine remain rooted to the foot of the standings after celebrating only a solitary victory across their five matches (D2, D2), but it is worth noting that everything is still left to play for heading into the final round of matches on Tuesday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

