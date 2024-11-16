Advertisement
  Carsley confirms England's Kane to start against Ireland as interim boss bids farewell

Reuters
Harry Kane in training alongside Rico Lewis, left, and Morgan Rogers
Harry Kane in training alongside Rico Lewis, left, and Morgan RogersAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
England captain Harry Kane (31) only appeared off the bench away to Greece in midweek but will start his country's final Nations League group game against Ireland on Sunday, interim-manager Lee Carsley (50) has said before his last match in charge.

Carsley, who will step aside after the game with new manager Thomas Tuchel taking over on January 1st, surprised many by leaving Kane out of the starting side in Thursday's 3-0 win over Greece, but the striker will lead the line on Sunday.

"Yes, he is definitely playing tomorrow," Carsley told reporters ahead of the game at Wembley Stadium.

"With Harry Kane, you always think goals, but he brings a lot more to the squad and the team than that. His leadership skills, he's a good guy, which is really important as well.

"The example he sets to the younger players, he's a crucial part of the England team and also moving forward."

England and Greece each have 12 points from five games but Carsley's side have the better head-to-head goal difference and a win over Ireland will guarantee promotion to League A.

Carsley's time at the helm ends as it began against the Irish, for whom he won 40 caps, and his brief England spell will likely be remembered for the number of young players he brought into the squad, unsurprising given his role as Under-21 coach.

The likes of Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke, Curtis Jones and Lewis Hall all made their debuts under Carsley while uncapped defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is in this squad.

"It's a tough squad to get into. We've got so much quality and they've put themselves in the picture now to be selected," Carsley said.

"I think it's good longer term as well for Thomas (Tuchel). The pool of players has increased and I think it's always, I wouldn't say quite a gamble putting a younger player in, but you know, I've seen them up close.

"I see what they're capable of. Most importantly, they've got the mentality to compete. The challenge for them now is to stay in the squad, because there are that many quality players around.

"The competition for places is extreme and they've got to make sure they stay in the race."

Anything less than a victory for England could see them facing a promotion playoff if Greece get a better result away to bottom-side Finland, who have no points and have been relegated. Ireland, third on six points, will play in a relegation playoff.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueLee CarsleyHarry KaneEnglandIreland
