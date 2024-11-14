Advertisement
  4. England captain Kane benched against Greece after blasting absentees

England captain Kane benched against Greece after blasting absentees

AFP
England captain Harry Kane sits in the dugout next to Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarell Quansah and Dean Henderson ahead of their match against Greece
England captain Harry Kane sits in the dugout next to Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarell Quansah and Dean Henderson ahead of their match against GreeceJustin Setterfield / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
England captain Harry Kane (31) was left out of the starting line-up for Thursday's Nations League clash with Greece just 24 hours after his remarkable blast at the team's absentee stars.

Three Lions interim boss Lee Carsley surprisingly put Kane on the bench in Athens after the Bayern Munich striker departed from his usual low-key personality to strongly criticise the rash of withdrawals from the England squad over the last week.

Kane said England should "come before anything" for players amid suggestions several had been encouraged by their club managers to exaggerate injuries to avoid international duty at a busy time of the season.

Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Levi Colwill, Aaron Ramsdale and even Jarrad Branthwaite, who was a late call-up to replace the walking wounded, all opted to stay away from Carsley's squad.

Kane was replaced by Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, with Carsley saying he wanted to "create leaders" while refusing to confirm why England's record goalscorer was left out.

"It was important to give Ollie Watkins the opportunity to experience a night like this," Carsley told ITV.

"I think it's great for himself, I think this team needs to show and try and create leaders and by doing that it's giving them the opportunity.

"(Harry) is fine. Obviously, he wants to play, but his attitude has been fantastic since. I have to say I think it's important that we give the players a chance and I'm sure Ollie will do really well tonight."

FootballUEFA Nations LeagueHarry KaneLee CarsleyOllie WatkinsEnglandGreece
