  3. Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international football

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international football

Manuel Neuer won the 2014 World Cup with Germany
Manuel Neuer won the 2014 World Cup with Germany
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, a 2014 World Cup winner, announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Bayern Munich star played 124 matches for Germany, captaining his country 61 times. His final appearance came in the quarter-final loss to eventual champions Spain at Euro 2024.

Neuer wrote on social media that although he was tempted to play until the 2026 World Cup, he was "convinced that now is the right time to take this step".

He shone at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was named as the tournament's best goalkeeper as Germany won the trophy for the fourth time.

Neuer revealed he had made the announcement after discussions with his family, as well as a comprehensive conversation with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Wednesday morning.

He said he planned to "concentrate fully" on playing for Bayern, with whom he has won two Champions Leagues and 11 Bundesliga titles. This season's Champions League final will take place at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident in December 2022 and only returned to the Germany squad just ahead of Euro 2024 on home soil, reclaiming his role as first choice.

"It was a great time which shaped me and of which I am very proud," he said.

"Winning the World Cup title in 2014 and the special atmosphere during the European Championship at home this year are highlights for which I am extremely grateful.

"It was an honour for me to be captain of our national team until 2023. I loved wearing the Germany jersey."

Neuer follows fellow 2014 World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Toni Kroos, who both played at Euro 2024, into international retirement.

On Monday, current Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan, who missed the 2014 World Cup campaign through injury, also announced he had played his last game at international level.

A product of the Schalke academy in his home town of Gelsenkirchen, Neuer made his international debut in 2009 and has more caps than any other Germany goalkeeper.

Germany won 81 of the 124 matches Neuer played, and he kept 51 clean sheets.

The retirement clears the way for long-time backup Marc Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona, who is expected to take over from the Bayern captain as Germany's number one.

