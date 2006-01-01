Advertisement
Germany's Ilkay Gundogan announces retirement from international football

Gundogan scored 19 goals in 82 appearances for Germany
German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has retired from international football, the 33-year-old said on Monday.

Gundogan, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City last year, made his debut for Germany in 2011 and scored 19 goals in 82 appearances for the national side.

"After a few weeks of consideration, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career," Gundogan posted on social media.

"I look back with great pride on 82 international matches for my home country – a number I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011."

Gundogan featured in all five games for Germany at Euro 2024 and his last international appearance came in their quarter-final defeat to eventual winners Spain.

"My highlight was definitely the huge honour of being able to lead the team as captain at our home European Championship this summer," Gundogan said.

"But even before the tournament, I felt a certain tiredness in my body and also in my head, which got me thinking. And the games at club and national level are not getting any less."

FootballGermanyGundogan Ilkay
