Musiala 'our most important' player, says Germany captain Gundogan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Musiala 'our most important' player, says Germany captain Gundogan

Musiala 'our most important' player, says Germany captain Gundogan

Musiala was in fine form again for Germany against Hungary
Musiala was in fine form again for Germany against HungaryProfimedia
Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan lauded forward Jamal Musiala after Wednesday's 2-0 win over Hungary, calling him "incredible" and "a joy to play with".

Musiala turned in an assist from Gundogan to open the scoring in the first half and then played a key role in creating a match-sealing goal for his captain in the second.

The 21-year-old also scored a goal and was named man of the match in Germany's 5-1 tournament-opening win against Scotland on Friday.

Speaking Wednesday, Gundogan lavished praise on Musiala, who was playing in his city of birth in German colours for just the second time.

"For me he's incredible. It's such a joy to play with him. He's someone who can do the unexpected in every single situation and is such a difference-maker for our team.

"He is maybe the most important one at the moment for us and at such a young age as well, especially when it comes to creating, putting in the final pass and scoring goals which is something he's added to his game as well."

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann also praised the young attacker, while revealing how he has guided Musiala through his young career.

Nagelsmann coached Musiala at club side Bayern Munich, before taking over as Germany boss last September.

"I have had a lot of meetings with Jamal at Bayern and now," the coach said, revealing his advice to the young attacker.

"He just should play like he's on any small pitch, anywhere, everywhere in Germany or England.

"He should think about playing with his friends and not think about the pressure. He did a brilliant job today as he did against the Scottish."

Mentions
FootballEuroGermanyMusiala JamalGundogan Ilkay
Related Articles
Nagelsmann embracing Germany's blistering EURO 2024 start
Classy Germany thrash 10-man Scotland to launch Euro 2024 in emphatic style
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Gjasula goes from zero to hero as Scotland quieten the noise
Show more
Football
Argentina expect tough Copa America title defence, says manager Scaloni
Spain ready 'to get muddy' in Euro battle with Italy, says boss de la Fuente
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Updated
Shaqiri stunner denies Scotland crucial victory over Switzerland
England manager Gareth Southgate in a 'happier' place shut off from criticism
Julian Nagelsmann says Germany will look to keep supporters dreaming
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Harrison extends Everton stay
Updated
Germany progress to last 16 with comfortable win against struggling Hungary
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Harrison extends Everton stay
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings