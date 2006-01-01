Ilkay Gundogan says routine is key for success in penalty taking

Mental preparation and plenty of practice are the most important factors in taking a penalty, Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (33) said as his team gear up for Friday's EURO 2024 quarter-final clash against Spain.

Both teams are heavy favourites and have provided some of the best football in the tournament so far and their clash could come down to a penalty shootout.

Gundogan said on Thursday that the pressure of taking a penalty is not something that can be replicated in training, but that it's still important to be mentally prepared.

"The key word for me is routine. When you step on to take a penalty, the pressure that exists in a game it's just different than it was in training and obviously to replicate is very, very difficult. I don't believe that you can replicate it in training," Gundogan told a press conference.

"You can train your routine. You can train how you want to approach a penalty. Your breathing, how you get calm... The most crucial thing is to get calm, how to get your heartbeat down.

"Just try to be cool and enjoy the moment of taking a penalty. Which is the most difficult thing because, otherwise anyone would score a penalty."

Gundogan is one of Germany's most experienced players and has taken almost 20 penalties in a successful career between clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

However, he believed anyone who stepped up to take a spot kick should be lauded for their bravery and that even some of the game's greatest players do not always score.

"Even the best takers in the world miss," Gundogan said. "I automatically think about someone like Harry Kane who has finishing that is unbelievable but I also remember him missing quite a few penalties.

"So it’s just the circumstances at the end of the day. I missed a lot of penalties in my career so far as well. At the end of the day you just try your best. Sometimes it gets rewarded and you can do it in a better way and sometimes not.

"I think to have the guts to step on, to take a penalty in crucial moments, to show respect for it, even when you miss because it is a situation that is extraordinary and it is very difficult to deal with."