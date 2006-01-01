Advertisement
Germany women's captain Alexandra Popp announces international retirement

Popp helped her side to a bronze medal at this year's Olympic Games
Popp helped her side to a bronze medal at this year's Olympic GamesMARCUS BRANDT / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP
Germany captain Alexandra Popp (33) on Monday announced she will retire from international duty after a friendly against Australia in Duisburg, where her professional career began, on October 28.

Popp, who made her Germany debut in 2010, has scored 67 goals in 144 internationals. Her career coincided with the rise in the visibility of the women's game in Germany and she became a star in her home country.

"With a heavy heart I have decided to end my international career," Popp said in a video released by the German FA (DFB) and club side Wolfsburg.

"The fire that ignited in me 18 years ago and grew stronger from year to year has now almost burned out.

"Before the fire has completely gone out - because then it would be too late - the right time has now come."

Usually a centre-forward, Popp also played in defensive midfield or as a wing-back when required.

She was part of German teams that won Olympic gold in 2016 and bronze this year and were runners-up at EURO 2022.

Popp was the only girl when she attended a special sports school run by the DFB in Gelsenkirchen, home to Bundesliga side Schalke.

She joined Bundesliga club Duisburg in 2008, where she won the Champions League and two German Cups. She joined women's powerhouse side Wolfsburg in 2012. In her time there she has won two more Champions Leagues, seven Bundesliga titles and 11 of the past 12 German Cups.

She said injuries had played a role in her surprise decision, calling her body "a ticking time bomb".

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf praised Popp, calling her an "exceptional phenomenon".

"She was also an outstanding ambassador for the DFB," he said.

Germany women's coach Christian Wueck called Popp "the defining face of the women's national team for almost a decade and a half.

"She is leaving big footprints in the national team. She deserves big respect for that."

