Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffers abductor injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (32) has been diagnosed with an injury to the abductor of his left leg, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

Courtois played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid, but is now expected to be unavailable for Wednesday's Champions League game against Lille and Saturday's league match with Villarreal.

The Belgian, who recently said he will not play for the national team while Domenico Tedesco is in charge, has started all 10 games for Real this season, after missing most of last season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

Courtois did return to the Real side in May, and was in the team which won the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, but was not a part of Belgium's squad at EURO 2024.

Check out the report from last night's match report with Flashscore.