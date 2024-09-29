Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Correa nets late leveller to earn Atleti point against Real Madrid in tempestuous derby

Correa nets late leveller to earn Atleti point against Real Madrid in tempestuous derby

Angel Correa scored in stoppage time
Angel Correa scored in stoppage timeJAVIER SORIANO / AFP
A stoppage-time strike from Angel Correa saw Atletico Madrid deny city rivals Real Madrid all three points during an incident-laden LaLiga clash at the Cívitas Metropolitano.

Inside a fervent stadium, it was a relatively cagey opening as both sides felt their way into the first Derbi de Madrid of the season. Julián Alvarez, playing in his first Derbi for Atlético, had the first chance of the game nine minutes in when he shrugged off Antonio Rudiger and tested Thibaut Courtois from a narrow angle.

Los Blancos took until 17 minutes to work Jan Oblak, stinging the Slovenian keeper’s palms with a long-range strike from Federico Valverde. As is often the case in a game of this magnitude, there were plenty of meaty challenges interspersed throughout the first half. This led to an entertaining, if disjointed affair with Oblak equal to Jude Bellingham’s effort before Dani Carvajal’s close-range header from a corner was blocked.

Real Madrid – who were without an injured Kylian Mbappe – edged proceedings in the first period and the second started similarly as a well-worked set-piece saw Rodrygo stride onto Luka Modric’s pass across the edge of the box, side-footing just over the bar. Despite Diego Simeone ringing the changes early in the second half, it was Carlo Ancelotti’s men who were on top and took the lead just after the hour mark through an unlikely source.

Vinicius Junior delivered a cross from the right following an overhit free-kick, which landed at the feet of Militao at the back post, allowing the centre-back to control coolly before slamming home a rare goal.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

This goal saw tensions in the stands spill over and referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer took the players off the pitch for almost 20 minutes after projectiles rained down in Courtois’ goalmouth. Vinícius came back refreshed and after turning Jose Maria Gimenez, had Oblak sprawling to tip his effort from outside the box around the post.

Atlético were lacking attacking impetus but stunned Real deep into stoppage time as they continued their late dramatics this season. Correa latched on to a Javi Galan through-ball and finished well after rounding Courtois.

It was initially disallowed for offside but VAR confirmed he had stayed on the right side of the last defender to cue bedlam. Marcos Llorente was sent off in the ninth minute of added time but the game ultimately ended in a dramatic share of the spoils.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid player ratings
Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid player ratingsFlashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAtl. MadridReal Madrid
Related Articles
LaLiga calls for arrests after Vinicius targeted in hate campaign
Diego Simeone confident in Atletico form against Real Madrid despite lack of rest time
Real Madrid can cover Kylian Mbappe injury absence in derby, says Carlo Ancelotti
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Atletico and Real draw Madrid derby after Correa scores late equaliser
Updated
Spurs working with police to identify fans behind homophobic chants
Marseille consigned to first defeat of the season by stunning Strasbourg
Napoli go top of Serie A with comfortable win over Monza
Manchester United's under-fire manager Ten Hag says still on same page with owners
Maanum lifts Arsenal to WSL win over Leicester as Spurs salvage draw at Villa
Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display
Injuries a worry for Girona manager Michel after draw at Celta Vigo
Sevilla score last gasp equaliser against 10-man Athletic Bilbao to earn LaLiga draw
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico and Real draw Madrid derby after Correa scores late equaliser
LaLiga calls for arrests after Vinicius targeted in hate campaign
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
Tottenham waltz past woeful Manchester United as Fernandes sees red in horror display

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings