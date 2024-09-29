Correa nets late leveller to earn Atleti point against Real Madrid in tempestuous derby

A stoppage-time strike from Angel Correa saw Atletico Madrid deny city rivals Real Madrid all three points during an incident-laden LaLiga clash at the Cívitas Metropolitano.

Inside a fervent stadium, it was a relatively cagey opening as both sides felt their way into the first Derbi de Madrid of the season. Julián Alvarez, playing in his first Derbi for Atlético, had the first chance of the game nine minutes in when he shrugged off Antonio Rudiger and tested Thibaut Courtois from a narrow angle.

Los Blancos took until 17 minutes to work Jan Oblak, stinging the Slovenian keeper’s palms with a long-range strike from Federico Valverde. As is often the case in a game of this magnitude, there were plenty of meaty challenges interspersed throughout the first half. This led to an entertaining, if disjointed affair with Oblak equal to Jude Bellingham’s effort before Dani Carvajal’s close-range header from a corner was blocked.

Real Madrid – who were without an injured Kylian Mbappe – edged proceedings in the first period and the second started similarly as a well-worked set-piece saw Rodrygo stride onto Luka Modric’s pass across the edge of the box, side-footing just over the bar. Despite Diego Simeone ringing the changes early in the second half, it was Carlo Ancelotti’s men who were on top and took the lead just after the hour mark through an unlikely source.

Vinicius Junior delivered a cross from the right following an overhit free-kick, which landed at the feet of Militao at the back post, allowing the centre-back to control coolly before slamming home a rare goal.

This goal saw tensions in the stands spill over and referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer took the players off the pitch for almost 20 minutes after projectiles rained down in Courtois’ goalmouth. Vinícius came back refreshed and after turning Jose Maria Gimenez, had Oblak sprawling to tip his effort from outside the box around the post.

Atlético were lacking attacking impetus but stunned Real deep into stoppage time as they continued their late dramatics this season. Correa latched on to a Javi Galan through-ball and finished well after rounding Courtois.

It was initially disallowed for offside but VAR confirmed he had stayed on the right side of the last defender to cue bedlam. Marcos Llorente was sent off in the ninth minute of added time but the game ultimately ended in a dramatic share of the spoils.

