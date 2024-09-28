Advertisement
  Real Madrid can cover Kylian Mbappe injury absence in derby, says Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti says Madrid can cover Mbappe injury absence in derby
Ancelotti says Madrid can cover Mbappe injury absence in derby
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his team will be able to cope without injured star signing Kylian Mbappe (25) in Sunday's La Liga visit to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos take on their rivals without the French forward, ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Spanish champions are second, four points behind leaders Barcelona and two ahead of third-place Atletico.

"Obviously playing without Mbappe changes things a bit, but not much," Ancelotti told reporters Saturday.

"We're used to playing without him because last year he wasn't here.

"It's a pity that he's not here but his absence we can cover for well."

Real Madrid still have plenty of attacking options including Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes and potential Ballon d'Or winner Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian has burst into form in recent weeks and is set to lead the charge against Diego Simeone's side, though, some Atletico fans are threatening to knock him off his stride by racially abusing him.

This week a Mallorca fan was sentenced to a year in prison for abusing the forward and he has also suffered similar abuse on previous visits to Atletico's Metropolitano stadium.

On social media a group of Atletico supporters have launched a campaign this week encouraging fans to wear a face mask to the stadium, to be able to abuse Vinicius without detection.

Ancelotti did not want to discuss the issue but insisted the match would be "an entertaining spectacle".

Real Madrid lost at Atletico in September 2023 and have not been beaten in 39 La Liga matches since.

"It's a difficult game, that's clear, but each match has its own story and we have a plan, let's see if it goes well," said Ancelotti.

"We have to avoid the mistakes of last year, that's quite obvious. What we've learned could serve us well for tomorrow's game."

Ancelotti confirmed French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was fit to take part in the derby having recovered from an injury.

