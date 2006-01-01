Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Carlo Ancelotti relaxed about Kylian Mbappe's slow start at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in actionREUTERS/Borja Suarez/File Photo
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday he is happy with how new signing Kylian Mbappe (25) is settling into life with the Spanish soccer giants and he has no concerns about his team's slow start to the LaLiga season.

France captain Mbappe, who joined Real from Paris St Germain in June, scored in a 2-0 win over Europa League champions Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final three weeks ago but has yet to find the net in three LaLiga games.

Playing in the centre forward spot as left winger Vinicius Jr's partner, Mbappe has missed several chances and struggled to link up with his new team mates in disappointing draws at Mallorca and Las Palmas and in a dour home win against Real Valladolid.

"(Mbappe) is playing very well even if he hasn't scored yet. His influence creates danger. Him settling in here is not a problem," Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of his side hosting Real Betis on Sunday.

Mbappe's match stats vs Las Palmas
Mbappe's match stats vs Las PalmasFlashscore, Profimedia

"For me (Vinicius and Mbappe) are teaming up well, the offensive work is being done very well. It hasn't been a problem because we've scored goals in every game.

"With time, they will team up better, not just Vini with Mbappe, but Mbappe with the midfielders as well. Offensively we don't have a problem. We haven't had it these years and we're not going to have it now that we have the best strikers in the world."

After a season in which they won the LaLiga and Champions League double, Ancelotti said he thinks criticism for a slow start to the domestic season is only natural.

The champions are currently fourth in the standings with five points, four behind leaders Barcelona who started the season with three consecutive wins.

"It's absolutely normal (the criticism) because the demands on this team are at their highest. We are going to be criticised until May. This is normal for us," Ancelotti said.

"We are not happy, but not because we are four points behind (Barcelona). It's because we didn't play well so far. The season is very long and that (points difference) doesn't mean much.

"We are trying to solve our problems. So far we have not been able to have a compact block and we have to improve this. I have talked about it with the players and they agree. When the problem is clear, it is easy to fix it," he said.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaKylian MbappeVinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira JuniorReal Madrid
