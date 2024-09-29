Advertisement
Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti disappointed with derby draw at Atletico

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (65) was disappointed that his side allowed hosts Atletico Madrid to snatch a 1-1 draw with a goal deep into added time in their LaLiga clash on Sunday.

He said Real deserved better luck after dominating most of the game but was glad his side were able to come away with at least a point from a stadium where they lost twice last season.

"It is hard to cope with a draw in which we were very close to winning," Ancelotti told reporters.

"It can happen, the opponents are very strong and have a lot of quality. Their goal was in the last minute, it's a pity. We controlled the game well, we came close.

"But I always like to think positive. We've won a point away from home and we are a point closer (to leaders Barcelona, who lost 4-2 at Osasuna on Saturday).

"The dynamic is good, we are in contention and we don't despair, a draw here can mean a good point for the future..."

Real are second in the standings on 18 points, three behind Barca and two ahead of Atletico in third after eight games.

Real opened the scoring in the 64th minute with a close-range strike by defender Eder Militao but the match was suspended for just over 20 minutes after home fans hurled objects onto the pitch as the visitors celebrated.

After the match resumed, Atletico pilled on pressure and finally found the equaliser in the 95th minute, with substitute Angel Correa scoring after a counter-attack.

Ancelotti praised referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer for halting the match until the situation was under control but dismissed the idea that the break had helped Atletico recover momentum following the opening goal.

"I don't think (it helped Atletico), it affected us both equally," the Italian said.

"We all wanted to play. The decision to stop the match was the right one. The referee said that lighters were thrown and that he had stopped the match twice, if they threw another one he had to suspend it.

"I think it was a correct decision by the referee. It had to stop, a few things were sorted out, and we started again. Obviously, none of us liked the situation. Everyone wanted to play. The referee acted well."

