Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori arrives in South Africa to sign for AmaZulu

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori arrives in South Africa to sign for AmaZulu

Richard Ofori has 33 caps for Ghana
Richard Ofori has 33 caps for GhanaIssouf Sanogo / AFP
Richard Ofori (30) has arrived in South Africa to sign with AmaZulu, according to Flashscore sources. As a free agent, the Ghanaian goalkeeper, who parted ways with Orlando Pirates after his contract expired in June 2024, has been training individually this summer.

Ofori has been a key figure in South African football since 2018, starting his career with Maritzburg United, where he established himself as one of the top shot-stoppers. His impressive performances for Maritzburg caught the attention of Orlando Pirates, one of South Africa's most storied clubs.

During his time with the Buccaneers, Ofori played a crucial role in the team's success. He was particularly instrumental in their MTN 8 Cup victory, starting in goal for the final match as Pirates defeated Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 to end a six-year trophy drought.

Ofori has made over 100 appearances for both Maritzburg and Orlando Pirates. He now joins AmaZulu, a club aiming to improve on last season's 11th-place finish and secure a top-eight spot for MTN 8 qualification. 

Ofori's recent stats
Ofori's recent statsFlashscore

With 33 caps for Ghana, Ofori hopes to leverage his experience to help the team replicate their strong 2021/22 season, where they were MTN 8 runners-up and competed in the CAF Champions League group stages. 

His last game for the Black Stars was at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against Mozambique.

Author
AuthorFlashscore
Mentions
FootballRichard OforiOrlando PiratesAmaZuluGhanaTransfer NewsGhanaAfrican football
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Elisha Owusu reflects on his journey from childhood dreams to representing Ghana
EXCLUSIVE: Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu on battling injuries and facing Barcelona
Nigeria international Victor Moses returns to England to join Luton Town
Show more
Football
Lopetegui ready to learn from mistakes ahead of League Cup trip to Liverpool
Inter midfielder Barella out for at least two games with thigh injury
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make title statement with imperious win at Fenerbahce
Erik ten Hag says expanded schedules make injuries 'almost unavoidable'
Barcelona boss Flick backing keeper Pena to cover for injured Ter Stegen
Mikel Arteta stands by Arsenal's defensive tactics after Manchester City clash
Rodri absence would be an ominous blow for Manchester City in title race
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca safe for now as his 'new' AC Milan stun Inter
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Manchester City
Liverpool's Slot grateful for Alexander-Arnold support in Klopp succession
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings