Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori arrives in South Africa to sign for AmaZulu

Richard Ofori (30) has arrived in South Africa to sign with AmaZulu, according to Flashscore sources. As a free agent, the Ghanaian goalkeeper, who parted ways with Orlando Pirates after his contract expired in June 2024, has been training individually this summer.

Ofori has been a key figure in South African football since 2018, starting his career with Maritzburg United, where he established himself as one of the top shot-stoppers. His impressive performances for Maritzburg caught the attention of Orlando Pirates, one of South Africa's most storied clubs.

During his time with the Buccaneers, Ofori played a crucial role in the team's success. He was particularly instrumental in their MTN 8 Cup victory, starting in goal for the final match as Pirates defeated Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 to end a six-year trophy drought.

Ofori has made over 100 appearances for both Maritzburg and Orlando Pirates. He now joins AmaZulu, a club aiming to improve on last season's 11th-place finish and secure a top-eight spot for MTN 8 qualification.

Ofori's recent stats Flashscore

With 33 caps for Ghana, Ofori hopes to leverage his experience to help the team replicate their strong 2021/22 season, where they were MTN 8 runners-up and competed in the CAF Champions League group stages.

His last game for the Black Stars was at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against Mozambique.