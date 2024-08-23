Bayer 'Neverlusen' return in five-goal thrilling win over Gladbach

Florian Wirtz’s last-gasp winner earned reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen a dramatic 3-2 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park in their 2024/25 curtain-raiser.

Last weekend’s frenetic DFL-Supercup win over Stuttgart gave German football fans a preview into how Leverkusen will follow up 2023/24’s stunning unbeaten domestic double, and Die Werkself stated their intent from the very start of their Bundesliga opener.

With just over 10 minutes gone, Jeremie Frimpong’s cross was deflected right into the path of Granit Xhaka, who lashed a stunning first-time strike into the top corner from all of 30 yards out, kicking off not only the scoring but the Goal of the Season award for the campaign.

The visitors continued in that vein, hitting the post twice soon after through Victor Boniface and Edmond Tapsoba. However, Gladbach remained a threat throughout, with debutants Kevin Stöger and Tim Kleindienst causing the Leverkusen backline serious problems.

Yet, for all their efforts, the champions’ lead was doubled through reigning Bundesliga Player of the Season Wirtz, who recycled a saved Álex Grimaldo shot to fire inside the near post. The hosts nearly got one of their own on the stroke of half-time when Kleindienst inventively headed in off the ground, but a foul shortly prior led to a thoroughly deserved response being chalked off.

The second half took a while to get underway due to reduced visibility on the pitch, but the home fans were treated to a reply as soon as the smoke from their pyrotechnics cleared.

Stoger’s whipped free-kick was headed back in by Ko Itakura, and Nico Elvedi was there to nudge past Lukas Hradecky at the second attempt. Sensing they could face a challenging climax to proceedings, Leverkusen looked to restore that two-goal cushion, but a lack of clinical touch prevented that and eventually came back to bite them.

On his first start following his switch from Bochum, Stöger slipped through to Kleindienst, who nicked in before Tapsoba to steer past Hradecky for what previously looked like an unlikely leveller. But just as they did time and time again last season, there was to be late drama from Xabi Alonso’s side, Itakura foul on Amine Adli ultimately saw the visitors awarded a penalty in the 100th minute following a VAR review.

Wirtz saw his first effort saved from the spot, but the young star followed in to snatch the victory. Still, while it was a bitter way for Gerardo Seoane’s men to start the campaign, the Swiss manager will be pleased with the way his side recovered from a two-goal deficit.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

