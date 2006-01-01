Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface suspended and fined by German FA after Super Cup controversy

Nigeria international Victor Boniface (23) has been suspended for one DFB-Pokal match and fined €25,000 for unsporting behaviour during Bayer Leverkusen's German Super Cup victory over Stuttgart.

The German Football Association announced the decision on Wednesday after conducting an investigation following Xabi Alonso’s team's victory on penalties against the Reds.

Boniface put Leverkusen ahead in the thrilling match, but his team ultimately triumphed after a penalty shootout. The Super Eagle was later seen on video footage giving the middle finger to the Stuttgart bench.

"I didn't see it, I just heard about it. A lot of things happened, not just that. There was a lot of controversy in the last few minutes, so it's not a big issue," coach Alonso told the media.

Referee Tobias Stieler admitted he missed the incident, but the country’s disciplinary committee conducted an investigation and found the reigning Bundesliga Rookie of the Season guilty.

Boniface’s teammate, Martin Terrier, received a two-match ban in the tournament after being sent off in the first half for dangerous play.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen has issued a blunt statement to confirm they will not appeal the German body’s decision.

Despite the suspension, the African star will still be available for action when Bayer Leverkusen kicks off their 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Boniface played a crucial role in his club’s double triumph last season, scoring several goals and providing crucial assists.

In a recent interview with the Bundesliga website, Victor Boniface expressed his determination to achieve even more this season, stating that he has not yet reached his full potential.

"No, no, no. There is a lot more. In terms of everything. In terms of me to improve as a player and learn new stuff,” he said.

“There is room for improvement for me. I am the type of guy that learns every day. So, I think there is more I can achieve individually and in terms of the collective with the team.

"Like I said, I learn every day. For my side, I think there is more of what I know I can do, but it is not just about me. It is about the whole team. The most important thing is the team. As long as we are winning I am happy and I am fine with it."

On the international scene, he is expected to be among the players called up for Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification against Benin Republic next month.

A late injury setback prevented him from participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where the West Africans lost 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final.