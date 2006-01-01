Africans Abroad: Salah, Boniface and Wissa paint Europe with crucial goals

Salah broke yet another record for Liverpool over the weekend

It was a productive weekend for Africans in Europe as Egypt, Nigeria and Congo internationals were among the scorers.

England

Mohamed Salah provided a goal and an assist as Liverpool secured a 2-0 away victory over newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

After a goalless first half at Portman Road, the Egyptian set up Diogo Jota for the opener on the hour mark before securing the result five minutes later.

In the process, Salah eclipsed Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer to become the first player in the history of the competition to score nine goals on the opening matchday.

Elsewhere, at Goodison Park, Simon Adingra was on song as Brighton & Hove Albion overpowered Everton 3-0 after Ashley Young was given his marching orders.

Following a cagey start to the fixture, the visitors took the lead after 25 minutes as Gambia international Yankuba Minteh set up Kaoru Mitoma.

Four minutes after the hour mark, Danny Welbeck doubled the advantage with a fine finish that left goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with no chance.

Cote d’Ivoire international Adingra, who replaced Minteh early in the second half, added a third courtesy of an assist from Welbeck.

Yoane Wissa gave a man-of-the-match performance in Brentford’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Congolese showed what to expect from him this season when he assisted Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo for the Bees’ first goal of the 2024-25 campaign.

Oliver Glasner’s Eagles restored parity in the 56th minute as Ethan Pinnock turned the ball into his own net. While the fixture was looking destined to end in a draw, Wissa popped up with the winner.

Incidentally, he joins Salah and Riyad Mahrez in the hallowed ranks of players to both score and assist in three consecutive Premier League appearances.

Germany

Victor Boniface was on song as 10-man Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart to lift the German Super Cup title.

Xabi Alonso’s men made history last season by going 51 matches unbeaten to claim the German Bundesliga crown.

Nigeria international Boniface put Leverkusen ahead in the 11th minute after rolling the ball into an empty net from Edmond Tapsoba’s header.

Nonetheless, Stuttgart levelled matters four minutes later through Enzo Millot’s first-time shot from 16 yards out.

They took the lead for the first time through Deniz Undav. Playing with a man down, the reigning German champions ensured the game ended 2-2 thanks to a last-gasp effort from Patrik Schick.

Bayer Leverkusen emerged victorious from penalties with Frans Krätzig and Silas Silas missing their kicks.

France

Gambia prospect Mahdi Camara got on the scoresheet as Brest suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to visiting Olympique Marseille.

The 26-year-old’s strike proved a consolation for the Pirates as doubles from Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique handed the Olympians a convincing away result.

At the Stade Auguste Delaune, Amadou Kone was sent off as Reims bowed 2-0 to a Lille team inspired by goals from Bafode Diakite and Jonathan David.

The teenager was dismissed by referee Eric Wattellier for a dangerous play against Angel Gomes.

Gift Orban’s Olympique Lyon started the new season on a poor note as they were hammered 3-0 by Rennes, who had their Algerian import Amine Gouiri score and provide an assist.