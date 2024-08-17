Advertisement
Ten-man Leverkusen beat Stuttgart on penalties to lift Super Cup

Patrik Schick levels for Leverkusen
Patrik Schick levels for LeverkusenReuters
Bayer Leverkusen, playing with 10 men for more than a half, beat VfB Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties after scoring a late equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes and win the German Supercup on Saturday.

Leverkusen, domestic double winners Leverkusen who lost only once in all competitions last season, needed only 11 minutes to take the lead with Edmond Tapsoba heading towards goal at the far post and Victor Boniface pushing the ball over the line.

Stuttgart struck back four minutes later thanks to Enzo Millot's shot in the first German season curtain-raiser not to feature Bayern Munich for 13 years.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen were reduced to 10 men when Martin Terrier was dismissed with a straight red card following a studs-up challenge in the 37th minute and Stuttgart quickly took control.

The visitors hit the woodwork three times and went in front in the 63rd minute when substitute Deniz Undav connected with a Frans Kraetzig cutback seconds after coming on.

But Leverkusen's never-say-die attitude that brought them many late goals last season en route to an undefeated league and German Cup run that earned them the nickname 'Neverlusen', was evident again as Patrik Schick latched onto an Alejandro Grimaldo through ball to level two minutes from time.

They kept their cool from the spot and scored all four penalties as Stuttgart's Silas missed the decisive one for his team.

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBoniface VictorMillot EnzoTapsoba EdmondTerrier MartinKratzig FransUndav DenizGrimaldo AlejandroSchick PatrikSilasBayer LeverkusenVfB StuttgartSuper Cup
