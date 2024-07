Liverpool are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong (25).

BILD says Reds boss Arne Slot rates the Netherlands international highly and wants to bring him to Anfield.

And it's emerged Frimpong's contract carries a buyout clause of €40-45 million (£33.7-38m)

The full-back is considering his future at Bayer, where he has a deal to 2028.

Frimpong is a former Manchester City trainee.