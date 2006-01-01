Saudi sports minister admits trying to sign Liverpool's Salah for Al Ittihad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Saudi sports minister admits trying to sign Liverpool's Salah for Al Ittihad

Saudi sports minister admits trying to sign Liverpool's Salah for Al Ittihad

Liverpool's Salah was strongly linked with a move to Al-Ittihad last summer.
Liverpool's Salah was strongly linked with a move to Al-Ittihad last summer.Profimedia
Al-Ittihad wanted to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (32) on a one-year loan deal last season for an "astronomical" amount of money, but the Premier League club were not interested, the Saudi sports minister said on Tuesday

Salah, Liverpool's record Premier League scorer, was strongly linked with a move to Al Ittihad by Saudi and English media in the close season last year as the Saudi Pro League set about recruiting some of the sport's biggest names.

Former Real Madrid captain and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and his French compatriot N'Golo Kante moved to Al-Ittihad, while Al-Hilal signed Brazilian Neymar from Paris St Germain, after Al-Nassr had pulled off a stunning deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2023.

The Saudi Sports Recruitment Program, which is overseen by the sports minister, is responsible for player contracts.

"We received a statement‮ ‬from the club that there is a desire to sign Mohamed Salah. The amount was astronomical of course," Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, told the Thmanyah podcast.

The sports minister explained that the amount on offer was astronomical even compared to the deals with Neymar, Ronaldo and Benzema.

"The deal was for a one-year loan. Salah's contract was valid (with Liverpool), and therefore we cannot negotiate with him without returning to the club," he added.

"We inquired through the (Sports Recruitment) program with the club itself whether there is a desire to dispense with Mohamed Salah and they told us no... and this closed the matter decisively because the club does not want to let him go."

The 32-year-old Egypt international, who scored 25 goals in 44 games in all competitions for Liverpool last season, has a contract with the Premier League club until 2025.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSalah MohamedBenzema KarimRonaldo CristianoNeymarLiverpoolAl IttihadTransfer News
Related Articles
Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar football league a work in progress
Mohamed Salah suggests that he will be at Liverpool next season
Fantasy Premier League: The final gameweek and the last hope for an improved finish
Show more
Football
Spanish teenager Yamal coy over 'dream come true' wonder strike in semi-final
Uruguay boss Bielsa wary of high-flying Colombia ahead of Copa América semi-final
Koeman shrugs off Dutch travel disruption and ready for EURO 2024 semi-final
Failure in front of goal costs France at EURO 2024, says manager Deschamps
England riding on recent knockout experience at World Cup and EURO's, says Kane
Netherlands travel to Dortmund for EURO 2024 semi-final disrupted
2024 European Championships: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat France and book spot at EURO 2024 final
Updated
Uruguay defender Araujo to miss rest of Copa América with injury
EURO 2024 Talking Points: A star is born as Yamal fires Spain past France into final
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat France and book spot at EURO 2024 final
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille agree fee for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings