Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Thiago Alcantara hangs up boots at 33

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Thiago Alcantara hangs up boots at 33

Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Thiago Alcantara hangs up boots at 33

Spanish international Thiago Alcantara has retired from football
Spanish international Thiago Alcantara has retired from footballProfimedia
Spanish international midfielder Thiago Alcantara announced his retirement on Monday at the age of 33, through a message on his social networks.

"Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way," he wrote on X.

Liverpool released Thiago when his contract expired at the end of last season.

"Technically, he is so, so good," said then-manager Jurgen Klopp when the decision was announced. "A talent who could play in any team in the world and it was a privilege to have him with us."

"Injuries have been a frustration for him and also for us but the level that he was able to play at when he was available was incredible."

He was born in Italy, where his father, Mazinho, a member of Brazil's 1994 World Cup winning squad, was playing for Lecce. Thiago's brother Rafinha, a Barcelona-born Brazil international, plays in Saudi Arabia.

Thiago started his senior career with Barcelona in 2009, where, among other trophies, he won four LaLiga titles, the 2011 Champions League and Club World Cup. He then spent seven years at Bayern Munich winning the Bundesliga every season.

His haul in Munich also included the Club World Cup in 2013 and the Champions League in 2020. In four years with Liverpool, he won the FA Cup and reached a third Champions League final

Thiago won European under-17 and under-20 titles with Spain and won 46 senior caps for Spain between 2011 and 2021 but missed the Euro 2012 triumph with a back injury.

"I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time I have enjoyed it," said his X post.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLaLigaBundesligaThiagoBarcelonaLiverpoolBayern Munich
Related Articles
Why today's Euros cannot hope to match the success & stars of EURO '88
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudis hunt for big-name striker, Manchester United target centre-back
Show more
Football
Messi fit for Copa América semi-final against Canada, says coach Scaloni
EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday
Updated
Spain have 'blind faith' despite 'genius' Mbappe, says coach De Le Fuente
Three key battles as France face Spain in blockbuster EURO 2024 semi-final
Boa Morte expecting 'derby' between Guinea Bissau and Mozambique in AFCON qualifiers
Paraguay coach Garnero sacked after disappointing Copa América campaign
Leaks forced French coach to keep cards close to chest, say midfielder Rabiot
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Dortmund announce Anton signing
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Dortmund announce Anton signing
EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday
Emma Navarro turfs out Coco Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel
Coco Gauff hails depth in women's tennis after shock Wimbledon exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings