Wyndham Clark wins third PGA title as storms end Pebble Beach early

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Tour
  4. Wyndham Clark wins third PGA title as storms end Pebble Beach early
Wyndham Clark wins third PGA title as storms end Pebble Beach early
Clark in action at Pebble Beach
Clark in action at Pebble Beach
Profimedia
Reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark (30) was awarded his third US PGA Tour title on Sunday night when officials wiped out the storm-delayed final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and declared him the winner.

Clark set a course record with a 12-under par 60 at the iconic seaside layout on Saturday, giving the American a one-stroke lead after 54 holes.

Severe wind and heavy rain arrived on Sunday and the entire fourth round was postponed to Monday.

But after storms and flooding disrupted the region on Sunday, officials decided play could not continue on Monday and the event would conclude after three rounds.

"The storm affecting the Monterey Peninsula throughout the day Sunday is forecast to continue into the early hours of Monday with very strong winds," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

"Although conditions are forecast to improve through the morning Monday, after consultation with Monterey County emergency authorities, who have implemented a Shelter in Place order until early tomorrow morning for the greater Pebble Beach community, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all constituents, there will be no play on Monday.

"Therefore, in accordance with the PGA Tour regulations, the tournament results will be final through the conclusion of 54 holes."

It was the third victory in nine months for Clark, who captured his first PGA title last May at the Wells Fargo Championship then struck again last June to win his first major at the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, defeating four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland by one stroke.

Clark won after lowering the old Pebble Beach 18-hole mark of 62 set by Tom Kite in 1983 and matched by fellow Americans David Duval in 1997 and Patrick Cantlay in 2021 plus Austrian Matthias Schwab in 2022.

Clark finished on 17-under 199 with Sweden's Ludvig Aberg second on 200 and France's Matthieu Pavon, who won last week at Torrey Pines, two adrift in third.

Belgian Thomas Detry and American Mark Hubbard shared fourth on 202.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, fellow American Tom Hoge and Australian Jason Day all finished on 203.

Mentions
GolfAT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA TourClark WyndhamAberg LudvigCantlay PatrickMcIlroy Rory
Related Articles
Scheffler, Aberg and Detry share lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Scottie Scheffler voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for second consecutive year
Rory McIlroy believes PGA wins are cheapened without LIV's best Jon Rahm
Show more
Golf
South African Dylan Frittelli fights back to win Bahrain Championship
McIlroy has 'frank discussion' with Spieth over Saudi comments
Niemann still up by four as Rahm makes charge into joint second at Mayakoba
Clark sets new course record at Pebble Beach with superb 60 in third round
Dylan Frittelli takes two-shot lead into final round of Bahrain Championship
Jesper Svensson storms back to share lead after second round in Bahrain
LIV makes format 'enhancements' ahead of new 2024 season with expanded fields
Tom Vaillant takes one-shot lead after first round of Bahrain Championship
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
They're only human, says Klopp after Liverpool self-destruct against Arsenal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings