Scottie Scheffler voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Scottie Scheffler voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for second consecutive year
Scottie Scheffler on Ryder Cup duty earlier this year
Scottie Scheffler on Ryder Cup duty earlier this year
Reuters
Scottie Scheffler (27) has been voted the PGA Tour Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, making him the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods won three straight from 2005-07, the US-based circuit said on Wednesday.

World number one Scheffler, who successfully defended his Phoenix Open title and won The Players Championship during the 2022-23 season, beat Wyndham Clark (30), Viktor Hovland (26), Rory McIlroy (34) and Jon Rahm (29) in a vote by players for the Jack Nicklaus Award.

The PGA Tour said Scheffler received 38% of the vote.

The American joins Fred Couples (1991, 1992), Nick Price (1993, 1994) and Woods (1999-2003, 2005-2007), as the only players to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

In 23 starts, Scheffler had 13 top-fives and 17 top-10s, both high marks for any player in a single season on the PGA Tour since 2005, when Vijay Singh and Woods each had 13 top-fives and Singh had 18 top-10s.

Scheffler also set the PGA Tour record for most official money earned in a season at $21 million, breaking the record of $14 million he set last season, and claimed the Byron Nelson Award for recording the lowest scoring average (68.63) on Tour.

American Eric Cole (35) received the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year after a season in which he was the lone rookie to qualify for the BMW Championship.

Cole, who beat out Ludvig Aberg (24) and Vincent Norrman (26) of Sweden and Colombian Nico Echavarria (29) for the award, is the second-oldest player to win Rookie of the Year honours.

