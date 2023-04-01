Winning Australian Open the 'number one' priority for Cameron Smith

Smith is yet to win an Australian Open

Major winner Cameron Smith (30) said on Tuesday that winning a first Australian Open was his "number one" priority for the rest of the year.

Proud Australian Smith, golf's world number 11, will defend his Australian PGA Championship crown in Brisbane in late November before tackling the Australian Open a week later in Sydney.

"That's probably number one for things that I want to win, definitely in the next four months," said the 30-year-old of his Australian Open ambitions.

Smith has won the Australian PGA Championship three times, but his home Open has so far eluded him.

"I have been close, I feel like it's been right there for me a bunch of times and I haven't really taken advantage of it," he added.

Smith came closest to breaking his duck in 2016 when he lost a play-off to American Jordan Spieth.

After winning the 2022 Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane, Smith struggled to carry his form into the Australian Open and missed the cut as Poland's Adrian Meronk won in Melbourne.

Smith's greatest triumph came last year when he won the British Open at St Andrews for his first major triumph, but the Australian then caused controversy by joining the breakaway LIV Golf Tour.

Smith has won twice this year on the Saudi-backed circuit.