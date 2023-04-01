Tommy Fleetwood and Christo Lamprecht set pace with first-round 66s at British Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Open Championship PGA Tour
  4. Tommy Fleetwood and Christo Lamprecht set pace with first-round 66s at British Open
Tommy Fleetwood and Christo Lamprecht set pace with first-round 66s at British Open
Updated
Fleetwood in action
Fleetwood in action
AFP
Tommy Fleetwood (32) took advantage of benign conditions to shoot a sparkling 66 and share the British Open first-round lead with South African amateur Christo Lamprecht (22) on Thursday.

Fleetwood, bidding to become the first Englishman to win the title since Nick Faldo in 1992, picked up four birdies on the back nine to join the towering Lamprecht on five under par at a sun-kissed Hoylake.

Roared on by the galleries at a course 30 miles from where he was born, Fleetwood made the perfect start to his bid for a first major crown.

"It was very cool and I think you can't ask for more from the fans and the support. They were so great to me today," the world number 21 told reporters.

"Such a special opportunity to play so close to home. I am glad I gave them some good golf to watch. To be in the clubhouse now, to have played so well, it's a lovely feeling."

Lamprecht, six foot eight inches tall, drove with great power and accuracy in a round including seven birdies and two bogeys.

Lamprecht in action on the 17th
Reuters

"It's pretty surreal," he said. "It's nice to see a lot of work behind the scenes pay off. It's something I haven't dreamt of yet."

American Stewart Cink, Open champion in 2009, rolled back the years with a flawless 68 to finish at three under, level with compatriot Wyndham Clark who won last month's U.S. Open.

Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, shot 69 and world number one Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 70s to add a strong American presence to the leaderboard.

England's Matthew Jordan, who had the honour of hitting the opening tee shot at Royal Liverpool Golf Club where he has been a member since the age of seven, also carded 69.

"Amazing, I'm kind of running out of words to describe it," the 27-year-old told reporters. "It was crazy, mental, loud, everything that I could have wished for."

Jordan acknowledges the supporters on the first hole
Reuters

It was a mixed day for defending champion Cameron Smith whose 72 was sprinkled with five bogeys and four birdies.

"There was lots of good today for myself, but probably just as much or even more bad. Nothing really to work on, to be honest. It still feels really good," the Australian said.

World number two Rory McIlroy, favourite to win his fifth major at the course where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014, was among the late starters and he settled his nerves with a brilliant approach shot to birdie the second hole.

Mentions
GolfLamprecht ChristoSpieth JordanFleetwood TommyCink StewartJordan MatthewMcIlroy RoryScheffler ScottieSmith CameronCantlay PatrickClark WyndhamKoepka BrooksSchauffele XanderThe Open Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
McIlroy in good place to end long major drought heading into British Open on Thursday
Rory McIlroy to launch British Open bid alongside Jon Rahm and Justin Rose
The 151st British Open underway with record prize money up for grabs at Royal Liverpool
Show more
Golf
Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith still confident despite slow start
Wyndham Clark under the radar but making an impact at British Open
Jordan Spieth 'emotionally involved' in Leeds after becoming shareholder
Christo Lamprecht leaves mentor Louis Oosthuizen in shade as he enjoys dream major debut
Tommy Fleetwood banks on home comforts for elusive major title
R&A welcomes LIV merger with PGA and DP Tours ahead of The Open
Five leading contenders to watch at the British Open in Hoylake
Scottie Scheffler happy to fly under the radar at British Open as he targets second major
Jon Rahm primed to end Spain's 35-year wait for British Open champion
British Open brings golf's elite stars together ahead of uncertain future
Most Read
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal
Transfer News LIVE: Danjuma set for Everton, Cherries sign teenager Kerkez
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |