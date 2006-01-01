Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. BMW Championship PGA Tour
  4. Keegan Bradley makes most of his chance to grab lead at BMW Championship

Keegan Bradley makes most of his chance to grab lead at BMW Championship

Bradley in action at the BMW Championship
Bradley in action at the BMW ChampionshipCHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Keegan Bradley (38) barely scraped into the FedEx Cup top-50 field for this week's BMW Championship, but he proved he deserved his place there as he shot a 6-under 66 to grab the lead on Thursday.

Bradley, the 2025 Ryder Cup captain for the USA, shot the only bogey-free first round at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

The 2011 PGA Championship winner finished his round in style, sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

The smile on his face was in marked contrast to the nerves he felt on Sunday at the St. Jude Championship in Memphis where he did just enough to get inside the top 50 in the Cup standings and extend his season.

"Sunday afternoon was one of the toughest afternoons of my PGA Tour career. It was really brutal. It's such a relief to be here," said Bradley, who previously won the BMW Championship in 2018.

"I just felt a lot calmer today. But I played really, really well," he added.

The three-tournament FedEx Cup sees the top-70 field cut to 50 for the second event, and then down to 30 for next week's deciding Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Bradley said that being involved this week was particularly crucial, given his Team USA role and also the fact that the FedEx Cup top 50 spots ensure spots in the PGA Tour's 'Signature Events' next season.

"I want to be out there with the guys and the Ryder Cup team. I want to be playing with them, on the range with them, in the locker room, in the tournament. It was really important for me to be in this top 50," he said.

Hideki Matsuyama, the winner at Memphis last week, continued his fine form - he was five-under and on the fairway on the 18th when play was suspended due to lightning and an impending storm, but he later returned to make par.

South Korea's Im Sung-jae, Sweden's Alex Noren, Canada's Corey Conners and Australia's Adam Scott were all two shots off Bradley on 4-under.

Scott's first ever PGA Tour tournament was at this course in 2000 and he was pleased to have delivered a strong opening round.

"I don't think I played particularly well 24 years ago here, but it was kind of the start of my career and my first-ever PGA Tour start. To think about however many events it is that I've played now and been successful out here for a long time, it was inspiring at the time, and it's fun to come back to where it all began," he said.

Scott said the unique challenges of the Colorado course had forced a high level of focus.

"I think playing at this altitude and working quite hard on every shot with the numbers just to not make mistakes kept me sharp out there, and fell in a good rhythm quickly," he said.

Rory McIlroy, the three-time FedEx Cup winner, was three-under and on the 18th hole when play was stopped. He had made an eagle on the par-5 14th, but when play resumed, he made a bogey on the 18th to end with a 70.

FedEx Cup standings leader Scottie Scheffler, the Masters champion, shot a 1-under 71, with bogeys on the 13th and 15th.

Mentions
GolfBMW Championship PGA TourBradley Keegan
Related Articles
Charley Hull out in front after first round of Women's British Open
Korda eyes 'dream' Women's British Open win at St Andrews
Nelly Korda targeting bounce back to form at women's British Open
Show more
Golf
Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in play-off to win LIV Golf Greenbrier title
Hideki Matsuyama survives late wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship
Hideki Matsuyama opens up healthy five-shot lead at St Jude Championship
McCarthy and Matsuyama share lead at St Jude's Championship
Kirk takes PGA lead as Matsuyama shrugs off robbery to go second
Editors' Picks: Football season gets underway and huge Rugby Championship clash
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Palace keeping tabs on Sterling
Djokovic handed dream US Open draw, Osaka to face Ostapenko in opening round
Lyon put majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic avoids Alcaraz and Sinner in US Open draw, Cleveland QFs underway

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings