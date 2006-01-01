Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. British Masters DP World Tour
  4. Denmark's Niklas Norgaard survives wobble to win British Masters

Denmark's Niklas Norgaard survives wobble to win British Masters

Niklas Norgaard lifts the British Masters trophy
Niklas Norgaard lifts the British Masters trophyRoss Kinnaird / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images via AFP
Niklas Norgaard (32) won his first European Tour title as the Dane survived a tense final round at the British Masters on Sunday.

Norgaard hit 72 at The Belfry to finish on 16 under par, just two shots clear of South Africa's Thriston Lawrence.

His four-shot overnight lead was cut to a single stroke after he struggled to the turn in 37 while Lawrence birdied the 10th and 11th.

Norgaard responded superbly by making a birdie on the par-three 12th, where Lawrence missed the green and a par putt from inside three feet.

The two-shot swing left Norgaard three ahead and another long-range birdie on the 14th restored his overnight cushion.

But from just right of the green on the next hole, Norgaard miscued three straight chips before two-putting from the fringe for a double-bogey seven.

That cut his lead in half and Lawrence looked set to get within a shot after leaving a long eagle putt on the 17th just two feet from the hole.

Norgaard holed from 10 feet for birdie to remain two clear and a par on the 18th made him the third Danish player to win the British Masters after Thomas Bjorn in 2005 and Thorbjorn Olesen in 2022.

"You have no idea how much it means," Norgaard said. "I've been dreaming of this since I was 10 years old.

"I've had kind of a long career, just moving slowly ahead and every year getting a little bit better. I've never won on the Challenge Tour, nothing like that, so to win here for a first win I feel very good.

"I was trying not to think about it too much but this morning I almost threw up at breakfast, I was just so nervous.

"I'm just really bad at chipping sometimes, but luckily I made a few putts coming in and the way I bounced back I'm really proud."

Asked about winning the first Ryder Cup qualifying event ahead of the 2025 edition, Norgaard added: "I didn't even know. That's a good start!"

Mentions
GolfBritish Masters DP World TourNiklas NorgaardThriston LawrenceThomas BjornThorbjorn Olesen
Related Articles
Scottie Scheffler takes five-shot lead into final round of Tour Championship
Jordan Spieth focused on rest and rehab after undergoing wrist surgery
Collin Morikawa closes in on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship
Show more
Golf
Scottie Scheffler in pole position for FedEx Cup title at Tour Championship
Lydia Ko says Grand Slam chase could delay any retirement plans
PGA Tour's best arrive at new-look East Lake to decide FedEx Cup
Lewis names Thompson among captain's picks for next month's Solheim Cup
US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley triumphs in BMW Championship
Olympic champion Ko wins British Open by two strokes to end major drought
Most Read
FlashFocus: Paulo Dybala and the big rejection - joy for the fans, pain for Roma
Football Tracker: Real Madrid & PSG notch wins as Juventus & Roma play out draw
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Arsenal's Rice expresses shock at 'harsh' red card in Brighton draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings