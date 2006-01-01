Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. British Open
  4. British Open leader Horschel eyes 'legacy' of first major heading into final day

British Open leader Horschel eyes 'legacy' of first major heading into final day

British Open leader Horschel in action
British Open leader Horschel in actionProfimedia
Billy Horschel (37) said he has been waiting for this opportunity all his life after moving into the lead ahead of Sunday's final round of the British Open.

The American leads a congested leaderboard at Royal Troon by one shot at four under par after a two-under round of 69 on Saturday.

A combination of strong winds and torrential rain made for conditions that world number one Scottie Scheffler described as the toughest he has ever faced on the back nine.

But Florida native Horschel thrived in the wet of the west coast of Scotland to edge towards a first ever major title.

"I've worked my entire life to be in this position," said the 37-year-old, who is a eight-time winner on the PGA Tour.

"I've been in the lead many times going into a final round. Obviously this is a major. It means a little bit more. We all know that. We know what this means to everyone.

"I know what it means to my legacy in the game of golf and what I want to do and accomplish.

"But I'm excited to be here. I've wanted to be here my entire life. I'm finally here. I'm embracing it."

Horschel revealed he will switch off ahead of a momentous round by watching darts thanks to his love of British sports.

The West Ham fan has sported the crest of the London club on his golf bag this week and has also embraced dealing with the rough conditions of links golf on the other side of the Atlantic.

"I get tired of golf where you're making full swings and you lean into a certain number and it stops," he added.

"I like when you have to be creative and find a way to get around the golf course, and I think I've always done that well for the most part.

"That's why I've always enjoyed days like this."

Horschel will play alongside South Africa's Thriston Lawrence in the final pairing from 1325GMT on Sunday.

Mentions
GolfHorschel BillyBritish OpenThe Open Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
Horschel shines in rain to lead Open after brutal third round conditions
Updated
Shane Lowry narrowly leads Open with Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler in the hunt
Kim Si-woo hits longest hole-in-one in Open history at 17th hole
Show more
Golf
Shane Lowry leans on experience as Scottie Scheffler eyes British Open charge
McIlroy eyes some sun and a break after missing cut at blustery British Open
Rookie Mac Meissner seizes lead in PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship
Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau miss the Open cut
Justin Rose loving the grind as he scents Open title chance
Scottie Scheffler goes with the flow to stay in touch at the Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot wants Premier League move, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
'Great feeling' as Nadal rallies to reach first final in two years at Bastad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings