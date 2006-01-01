Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Open Championship PGA Tour
  4. Kim Si-woo hits longest hole-in-one in Open history at 17th hole

Kim Si-woo hits longest hole-in-one in Open history at 17th hole

Kim Si-woo in action
Kim Si-woo in action Reuters
South Korea's Kim Si-woo (29) made the longest hole-in-on in Open history when he aced the 238-yard par-three 17th in his third round at Royal Troon on Saturday.

Kim, who shot a level-par 71, selected a three iron from his bag and struck his ball to the front fringe where it rolled across the putting surface and dropped in the hole.

"I've had about six holes-in-one before but this is the most memorable," he said of his moment of magic on the 17th which had never witnessed a hole-in-one in previous Opens at Troon.

The previous longest hole-in-one at the Open was the 212-yard ace Frank Lickliter II made at the fifth hole at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2001.

Kim was five over after three rounds.

Mentions
GolfKim Si WooThe Open Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
Lawrence roars into Open contention with sizzling 65 as Lowry leads
Updated
Shane Lowry leans on experience as Scottie Scheffler eyes British Open charge
McIlroy eyes some sun and a break after missing cut at blustery British Open
Show more
Golf
Rookie Mac Meissner seizes lead in PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship
Shane Lowry narrowly leads Open with Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler in the hunt
Updated
Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau miss the Open cut
Justin Rose loving the grind as he scents Open title chance
Scottie Scheffler goes with the flow to stay in touch at the Open
2019 champion Shane Lowry keeps his cool to stay ahead in Troon
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot wants Premier League move, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
New Marseille striker Mason Greenwood deflects questions about controversial past
Rafael Nadal reaches Bastad semi-finals after winning four-hour marathon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings