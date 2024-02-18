Stephen Ames wins Chubb Classic after final round cancelled due to bad weather

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Chubb Classic Champions Tour
  4. Stephen Ames wins Chubb Classic after final round cancelled due to bad weather
Stephen Ames wins Chubb Classic after final round cancelled due to bad weather
Stephen Ames shot 13-under 131 through two rounds at the Chubb Classic
Stephen Ames shot 13-under 131 through two rounds at the Chubb Classic
Reuters
Stephen Ames (59) was declared the winner of the Chubb Classic on Sunday morning after the PGA Tour Champions shortened the event to 36 holes due to inclement weather in Naples, Florida.

The Canadian shot 13-under 131 through two rounds thanks to a 64 on Saturday. He was three shots ahead of Rocco Mediate.

But with 2-3 inches of rain in the forecast for Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club, the tour initially announced Saturday that the final round would be shortened to nine holes, played in the morning.

The golfers did not get to the first tee before the tour had to nix any attempt to play through the rain.

A Monday finish would not have been possible because the tour's next stop is in Africa, for a tournament that begins Thursday in Morocco.

In post-round comments Saturday, Ames did not seem to be in favour of a nine-hole round.

"You don't know what the scenario is going to be (Sunday). Still don't know, but apparently, we're still playing nine holes, which like I said before didn't know that was in our regulations but apparently it is, so that's something new," Ames said.

"There will be a lot of players bringing it up with our commissioner and go from there. Leave it at that."

Ames claimed his seventh career win on the PGA Tour Champions. Four of those victories came last season, including at the Trophy Hassan II, which he will defend in Morocco next week.

Mentions
GolfChubb Classic Champions TourAmes StephenMediate Rocco
Related Articles
Cantlay leads by two heading into final round of Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods 'resting and feeling better' after Genesis Invitational withdrawal
Spieth takes full responsibility after being disqualified from Genesis Invitational
Show more
Golf
Tiger Woods withdraws from his first PGA Tour start since April with illness
Woods struggles on PGA return as Cantlay leads Genesis Invitational
Editors' Picks: Tiger Woods returns, massive Premier League clash and big tennis weekend
Tiger Woods says PGA Tour negotiations with Saudi Arabia's PIF ongoing
Woods to make PGA Tour return alongside Thomas and Woodland at Riviera
Woods unveils new Sun Day Red apparel line after split with Nike
Most Read
Haaland's frustration spills over after bad day at the office against Chelsea
Football Tracker: Roma back to winning ways, Bayern stunned & Milan trailing Monza
Terzic calls for a quick solution to Bundesliga fan protests following disruptions
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings