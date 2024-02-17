Spieth takes full responsibility after being disqualified from Genesis Invitational

Spieth takes full responsibility after being disqualified from Genesis Invitational
Spieth in action
Spieth in action
Reuters
Jordan Spieth (30) admitted to signing for the wrong score at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Friday as the former US Open champion was disqualified for the first time in his career.

The PGA Tour said that the former world number one had signed at the end of the second round for a three on the par-three fourth hole when he had made a four.

Spieth's disqualification was his first in 263 tournaments played on the PGA Tour.

"Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct," the 30-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility.

"I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on the PGA Tour so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend."

Tiger Woods will also be missing from the final two rounds of the tournament after the 15-time major champion withdrew on Friday due to illness.

