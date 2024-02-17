Tiger Woods withdraws from his first PGA Tour start since April with illness

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Genesis Invitational PGA Tour
  4. Tiger Woods withdraws from his first PGA Tour start since April with illness
Tiger Woods withdraws from his first PGA Tour start since April with illness
Woods' withdrawal is apparently unrelated to his back issues
Woods' withdrawal is apparently unrelated to his back issues
Reuters
Tiger Woods (48) withdrew from the second round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Friday due to illness, bringing an abrupt end to the 15-time major champion's first PGA Tour start since last April's Masters.

Woods was one over par through six holes and had just teed off at the par-four seventh hole when he decided to call it quits and was then carted away by a rules official with his head buried in his hands.

The 48-year-old Woods, who is also serving as tournament host this week, dealt with back spasms in Thursday's first round, which he finished eight shots back of the leader and in a share of 49th place after a one-over par 72.

"He started feeling some flu-like symptoms last night. Woke up this morning, they were worse than the night previous," Woods' business partner and close friend Rob McNamara told reporters.

"He had a bit of a fever and was better during the warm-up, but then he started feeling dizzy. Doctors said he's got some type of flu and he was dehydrated. He's been treated with an IV bag and he's doing better.

"Not physical at all," McNamara added. "His back is fine. It was all medical illness, dehydration, which symptoms are reversing themselves."

The opening round included Woods' hitting a rare shank on his approach shot at the final hole, which he later blamed on back spasms.

Woods made the cut at the 2023 Masters, but withdrew before completing the third round because of plantar fasciitis and had ankle surgery later that month.

Woods returned to professional golf at the end of November in an unofficial PGA Tour event - the Hero World Challenge - which featured a limited field and no cut.

Two weeks later, Woods competed with his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship, which is a 36-hole event featuring two-player teams made up of a major champion and a family member.

Mentions
GolfWoods TigerThe Genesis Invitational PGA Tour
Related Articles
Woods struggles on PGA return as Cantlay leads Genesis Invitational
Editors' Picks: Tiger Woods returns, massive Premier League clash and big tennis weekend
Tiger Woods says PGA Tour negotiations with Saudi Arabia's PIF ongoing
Show more
Golf
Spieth takes full responsibility after being disqualified from Genesis Invitational
Woods to make PGA Tour return alongside Thomas and Woodland at Riviera
Woods unveils new Sun Day Red apparel line after split with Nike
Nick Taylor rides hot putter to playoff victory at WM Phoenix Open
Rikuya Hoshino holds his nerve to claim maiden title in Qatar by one stroke
Dustin Johnson charges to LIV Golf Las Vegas title with strong finish
Most Read
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships
Hack the Weekend: Villarreal struggling in defence, Rio Ave rising & a Rotterdam derby
Football Tracker: Liverpool and Atletico Madrid to get the Saturday action started

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings