PGA Championship 2024: All the information you need to know

Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Golf
  PGA Championship PGA Tour
PGA Championship 2024: All the information you need to know

A detailed view of the Wanamaker Trophy on display
A detailed view of the Wanamaker Trophy on displayProfimedia
The second major of the season is approaching with the world's best golfers set to meet at Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka won last year's event at Oak Hill Country Club in New York by two shots over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler.

In the process, the 34-year-old became the first golfer to win a major championship as a member of the LIV Golf tour.

But there are plenty more threats to claim the Wanamaker Trophy this time around and with more drama expected in Kentucky, here is everything you need to know ahead of the 106th PGA Championship.

When is the 2024 PGA Championship?

The 2024 PGA Championship will be held between Thursday, May 16th and Sunday, May 19th at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

How to watch the 2024 PGA Championship?

The 2024 PGA Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf in the UK.

2024 PGA Championship schedule

 

First round: Thursday, May 16th from 14:00 CET

Second round: Friday, May 17th from 14:00 CET

Third round: Saturday, May 18th from 16:00 CET

Final round: Sunday, May 19th from 16:00 CET

Who are the favourites to win the 2024 PGA Championship?

Scheffler is the clear favourite to take home the $3.15 million (£2.5m) winner's prize following his success at the Masters last month as part of four victories this year.

But reigning champion Koepka will be out to defend his title after his excellent victory ahead of Scheffler in New York last year.

The 34-year-old arrives in Valhalla in form and on the back of a LIV Golf tournament win in Singapore earlier this month.

Rory McIlroy - a former winner in 2014 - will be out to end his major drought since then and arrives in good stead after claiming back-to-back PGA Tour wins.

The Northern Irishman won the Wells Fargo Championship by five strokes which followed up his and Shane Lowry's victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event.

McIlroy, though, will be sternly tested by the likes of Jon RahmLudvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele in addition.

Follow the 2024 PGA Championship with Flashscore.

Mentions
GolfPGA Championship PGA Tour
